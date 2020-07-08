The numbers provided in Brazoria County's daily COVID-19 update continue demonstrating a broader spread of the disease, starting with another daily record of new infections.
The county reported 125 new cases Wednesday afternoon that included 10 connected to assisted-living facilities and a single-day high of 21 for Lake Jackson, data showed. Brazoria County has seen 754 new infections in the last seven days.
None of the recent explosion is thought to be linked to the Fourth of July holiday weekend as typically infection doesn't emerge until five to 14 days after exposure, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. Most infections also likely occurred before local and state mask orders took effect, he said.
“These more possibly were people that had contracted the disease before the statewide mask ordinance came in and before the holiday weekend,” Sebesta said. “There is not going to be any possible Fourth of July influence on these numbers, as we’ll start seeing a Fourth of July influence in the next week or two.”
Pearland remains the hottest spot for COVID spread, both inside assisted-living facilities and in the community, according to county data. Nine of the 10 new infections in nursing homes were in facilities in the county's largest city.
“We have four employees of the Windsong Care Center in Pearland, three residents of the Colonnades in Pearland and two residents in Creekside Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Pearland,” Sebesta said. “There is also one resident affected at Oak Village Healthcare in Lake Jackson.”
The City of Enchantment's new case total Wednesday eclipsed the previous high of 19 seen June 30. It has seen 71 new infections in the past five days.
Lake Jackson cases reported Wednesday included three girls under the age of 9, one girl between 10 and 19 years old, four women in their 20s, one woman in her 30s, one woman in their 40s, three women in their 60s and one woman 80 or older. One boy younger than 9, one boy between 10 and 19, as two men in their 20s, two men in their 40s and one man in his 60s also tested positive, according to county data.
Angleton and Clute each reported nine positive cases. Angleton's new infections were women in their 20s, 30s and 50s, and men in their 20s and 40s through their 70s. In Clute, one woman each in her 20s and 30s, and two women in their 60s, a boy younger than 9, two boys between 10 and 19, and men in their 50s and 60s increased that city's active case tally to 76, according to county data.
Brookside Village reported eight positive cases of the virus, Alvin and Richwood reported seven, Sweeny and Iowa Colony reported six, Manvel reported four, Bailey’s Prairie and Freeport reported three each, and Jones Creek, Oyster Creek and Liverpool reported two cases each. West Columbia reported one man in his 30s, according to county data.
A trend upward in case numbers should include a trend upwards in recoveries, which proved true Wednesday, Sebesta said.
“A total of 57 recoveries were reported Wednesday,” Sebesta said. “But, ultimately, that is just a product of time.”
Of Brazoria County's 2,655 total cases since the pandemic began in mid-March, 1,424 remain active and 31 are probable, while 1,181 have recovered and 19 have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
