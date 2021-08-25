Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead after hit and run, police seeking information
- Former Buc battling for life in ICU
- Passenger transported via Life Flight after single-vehicle crash
- Brazos Mall to remain closed rest of the day
- Man charged with first-degree felony sexual assault of a child
- Jason Lee Luycx
- Tina Yonts
- Jones Creek officer under investigation after TikTok video
- Jennifer "Jenny" Drury
- People urge vaccines, mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Vaccine aversion reviving pandemic (43)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Impact of Afghanistan fiasco will be long-lasting (30)
- Letters to the editor for Aug. 4, 2021 (24)
- ANALYSIS: Afghanistan mission destined to fail (22)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: With Dems back, time for debate (20)
- Rise in cases concerns parents but schools are prepared (13)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Moratorium shouldn't have been extended (11)
- Jones Creek officer under investigation after TikTok video (11)
- ROSS RAMSEY: State hindering COVID response (10)
- MICHAEL MORRIS: Baseball fans still swing at a myth (7)
- YVONNE MINTZ: Vaccination dialogue reaches new low (6)
- Confusion reigns as state, local governments fight over masks (6)
- Acclaim and a shame for July 30, 2021 (6)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Masks, migrants not the enemy (4)
- Letter to the editor (4)
- Ralph Shawver (3)
- COMMENTARY: Deceit, delusion drove Afghan war (3)
- People urge vaccines, mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise (3)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: America not returning to inflation of the 1970s (3)
- BYRON YORK: COVID spike erodes Biden's support (3)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Deputy's screed not appropriate (3)
- Martha Sue Wood (2)
- Veterans Day parade back in Freeport after 12 years (2)
- San Bernard dredging to start Friday (2)
- Letter to the editor for Aug. 25, 2021 (2)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Texas reliving same debates (2)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: ‘Dreamers’ ruling shows need for broad reform (2)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Pandemic breaks into Gov. Greg Abbott’s special session agenda (2)
- Commissioners supportive of solar energy project (2)
- Melvin Bryce Coddou (1)
- Lifeguards' quick actions save man's life (1)
- The Delta variant has now seen an increase from the Brazoria Country Health Department (1)
- COVID-19 affecting hospitals similarly to last summer (1)
- Jason Lee Luycx (1)
- Jason Lee Luycx (1)
- Parents unhappy with Brazosport ISD’s not mandating masks (1)
- 'Remain in Mexico' policy must be reinstated, judge rules (1)
- Texas House, just shy of a quorum, issues order to lock members inside the chamber (1)
- The Mosquito Festival stays strong in another day of celebration (1)
- Reginald “Reggie” Eddie Winegeart (1)
- County rental assistance beneficial but needs applicants (1)
- Lois Merrill Sims (1)
- Texas House orders arrest of missing Democrats as stalemate continues (1)
- Texas Supreme Court denies Democrats' request to overturn Gov. Greg Abbott's veto of Legislature's funding (1)
- Danbury ISD Prayer Walk launches hope for new school year (1)
- Ray Dean Starr (1)
- House speaker signs arrest warrant for Democrat seeking compromise (1)
- BYRON YORK: Fox poll has good news for GOP in 2022 (1)
- Wilma Lee Ingle (1)
- Texas Gov. Abbott seeks out-of-state help against COVID-19 (1)
- Abbott orders Guard to help with arrests (1)
- COVID cases rising, hospitalizations at ‘all-time high’ (1)
- Fact v. Fiction: Residents can still COVID even if vaccinated (1)
- Peggy Grant (1)
- COMMENTARY: Voter suppression claims fall flat (1)
- Texas to spend $25 million on 2-mile concrete border barrier (1)
- Texas House can get to work (1)
- Acclaims and a shame for Aug. 20, 2021 (1)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Biles' decision deserves applause (1)
- UTMB Primary Care building offers a variety of care under one roof (1)
- Couple transported by medical helicopter after three-car crash (1)
- Letter to the editor for Aug. 18, 2021 (1)
- County population increases 19 percent (1)
- LYNN ASHBY: Governors have been a motley bunch (1)
- Robert Lee “Lurch” Williams (1)
- Acclaims and a shame for Aug. 6, 2021 (1)
- GUEST COLUMN: Swift compliance is government's duty (1)
- Vaccine turnout higher but companies enlist mandates for employees (1)
- Roger Keith Runkel (1)
- Texas Supreme Court backs governor in mask fight (1)
- Donald John Cheline (1)
- Julius “Luke” Eugene Luckenbach, Sr. (1)
Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Latest News
- Commissioners propose no-new-revenue rate
- Hurse ready to use experiences to reach community
- 'One of the guys' Edgington giving up Habitat leadership
- Stakeholders update on cleaning water atr Oyster Creek
- RNL Collectables offers nostalgia
- Ladycats pull out comeback win
- Pasadena sweeps Brazosport
- Shout outs for Aug. 25, 2021
Online Poll
Should Texas leave the Big 12?
You voted:
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.