Richwood, TX (77531)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.