HITTING THE GAP
Buy Now

Ricardo Uribe, chairman of Brazosport College's mechanical and construction technologies division, discusses some of the ways the college works with local industry to find out what skills gaps need to be filled and to adjust the college curriculum accordingly.

 Photo by CORINNA RICHARDSON

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.