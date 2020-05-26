LAKE JACKSON — A Clute man went to the hospital by medical helicopter after his car left Highway 288, flipped and struck a tree Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Police were not aware of the 34-year-old man’s specific condition, but his injuries appeared serious, Lake Jackson Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux said.
The man was driving a silver four-door Honda northbound on Highway 288 between Oyster Creek Drive and FM 2004 when his car left the roadway at 5:38 p.m., Kibodeaux said.
The car flipped before hitting a tree, he said.
Traffic will likely be diverted for a couple of hours, but vehicles can get through using the feeder road, Kibodeaux said.
