26 local students accepted into Brazosport College Catalyst program

Dow Chemical Co. hosted a welcome reception for Fernando Signorini, vice president U.S. Gulf Coast Operations and Texas Operations site director. From left are Signorini; Clute Mayor Calvin Shiflet; Nancy Wollam, district director for state Rep. Cody Vasut; Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey; Brazosport College President Millicent Valek; Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sandra Shaw; Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta; and Lake Jackson Mayor Gerald Roznovsky.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.