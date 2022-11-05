THURSDAY

Brazoswood 52, Clear Lake 24

FRIDAY

Brookshire Royal 38, Columbia 10

El Campo 31, Brazosport 7

Bellville 56, Sweeny 0

Angleton 45, Fort Bend Kempner 7

Needville 56, Iowa Colony 41

Manvel 28, Terry 7

Shadow Creek 56, Strake Jesuit 21

Pearland Dawson 42, Alvin 20

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.