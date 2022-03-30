Mar 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bird banding at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory in Lake Jackson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrash leaves driver with a broken legDriver crashes into corner groceryPolice chase puts campuses on lockdownStory of being smuggled to Iowa Colony results in indictmentHagan case moves to next phaseFreeport, couple still at odds over land saleProbation officer accused of tamperingErnest “Spud” Ray BullardBrazosport-ISD Approves Negotiations for Property PurchaseMaria Idalia Vargas Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedTexas Healthcare Is a Problem for Legislature (4)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Patrick is why tenure needs to exist (4)GUEST COLUMN: Defense of GOP astonishes (2)When 1 in 8 Texas mail ballots gets trashed, that’s vote suppression (2)OUR VIEWPOINT LJ incident shows need for more training (2)Acclaims and a shame for March 4, 2022 (1)Gibson wins state title (1)Officers mishandled encounter with Richwood man, LJPD says (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Chickens belong in the country (1)Dolores “Dee” Schrieber (1)Whatever the campaigns say, the electric grid isn’t fixed (1)Vietnam veterans still living through the war (1)Previn Hobbs (1)Sheila Williams appointed to city manager (1)Angleton Market Days (1)LJPD officers face consequences for incident (1)GUEST COLUMN: Commemorate freedom of information (1)Spring break in Brazoria County (1)Reymundo Cervantes (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Safety measures can't be excused (1)GUEST COLUMN: (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Backlog at Lake Jackson voting site problematic (1)If it was easier to vote in Texas, would turnout still be this low? (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News Brazosport JROTC members reenact brutal World War II march Brazoria plant grant could be in jeopardy School on lockout during a pursuit Art students paint for college THE SCOOP: New restaurant offers flavors from a different region of Mexico School Staff Recognized for ‘Showing Up’ Santa Fe eliminates Angleton in girls soccer playoffs Tuesday Scoreboard Online Poll If the gubernatorial primaries happened today, who would have your vote? You voted: Greg Abbott Don Huffines Allen West A Democrat Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Olde Oaks Now Hiring ITB's ITB's Request for Quallifications-RFQ RFSQ's22-4 Invitation to Invitation to Bid-00 11 Sorrell Construction Now Hiring Public Auction Notice of Public Sale-105 Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.