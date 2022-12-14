WILD PEACH — Tyler Roome’s first job at the age of 16 was mowing the course and washing golf carts at West Brazos Golf Center. Now, at 33, Tyler owns the course, and his 3-month-old son James will grow up there.
“Next to the lottery, it’s a dream come true,” Roome said while grinning from ear to ear.
After 23 years, Cecil Stedman decided to sell the property. He and his wife, Nancy Stedman, sold the golfing facility to Roome, inking the deal Nov. 9.
“I’ve been practicing retiring,” the 89-year-old said with a grin, his blue eyes twinkling.
The Stedmans kept 2 acres, and their home next to the golf center, of course. They have no plans to move and will enjoy watching Roome maintain the center.
Roome has been working at the 9-hole, lighted golf center since August, learning everything there is to know about caring for and maintaining a course. Roome is learning about the sprinkler system, turf chemicals and the electrical system that keeps the course lit at night. He worked with his dad, Mark Roome, at 3 Dimensional Homes, and now his dad is helping him learn the mechanics of running the golf center.
Initially, the Stedmans approached Roome about subdividing the 43 acres and building a subdivision.
“I didn’t want to see it torn down and build houses,” Roome said. “My plan, since I grew up playing out here, is to bring back the juniors camp, First Tee.”
First Tee is a national youth character-building organization that teaches life skills through junior golf programs. He wants West Brazos Golf Center to be a good place for kids to learn to play.
Cecil Stedman said West Brazos “had a very successful First Tee program until the instructor became ill and had to retire.”
Roome will keep Swing for the Cure and other tournaments. In fact, the only things he’s changing are the aesthetics.
In the office, he painted, brought in new furniture, including TVs, and rearranged the snacks and drinks. GolfNow, an online booking feature, is coming soon.
Even Phyllis Stedman, Cecil and Nancy’s daughter, will continue to work there part time.
Roome said the best way to keep up with the center is through its Facebook page.
The course is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. West Brazos Golf Center is at 4199 CR 507, Brazoria.
This story is reprinted from West Brazos Weekly, a free newspaper published by The Facts every Wednesday for western Brazoria County communities.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.