Mar 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The new Texas Navy Room at the Freeport Historical Museum Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles6 sent to hospitals after Richwood collisionCrash sends five people to hospitalWoman in critical condition after rollover on Highway 288THE SCOOP: Couple adding another business in FreeportPOLICE BEAT: Motor home a total loss; Coast Guard recues boatersBISD cutting high school librarian positionsMotorcycle's speed contributed to West Columbia crash, authorities saidPeña rips into city staff over agenda; city manager fires backBrazosport ISD pauses decision to eliminate SEARCH teachers, says librarians can keep positionsUPDATES: Murder suspect awaits trial in prison, Sweeny reader reaches goal, H-GAC seeks feedback Images CommentedA Tribute to the Legacy of A.B. Marshall High School (2)Freeport quiero Taco Bell: Council votes for tax abatement for chain (2)BISD cutting high school librarian positions (1)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Freight rail can operate more safely (1)DAVID SHRIBMAN: Biden backing about beating Trump (1)RANDY WEBER: Democrats' spending is unsustainable (1)Letter to the Editor for March 16, 2023 (1)Off boarding: Johnson steps down as Brazosport College regent after 25 years (1)BYRON YORK: GOP wants controls on Ukraine spending (1)Michael Ramirez toon for Feb. 22, 2023 (1)Peña rips into city staff over agenda; city manager fires back (1)SUNDAY SERMON: Is Jesus Your First Love? (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News Lake Jackson, California men who didn't know they were family connect Mitchell pleads guilty in Hagan case, will serve 120 days in jail and 10 years probation Power pricing during freeze excessive, appellate court rules THE 700 CLUB: In reaching milestone, relationships still has special meaning for Oltman Naquin leads B'wood in all-district Surfside Beach council eliminates its police oversight Hart places 7th at state SUNDAY SERMON: Are you feeling overwhelmed Online Poll A recent University of Texas at Austin poll asked participants, "What do you think should be the Legislature's K-12 public education priority?" How would you vote? You voted: Curriculum content (what students are taught) Expanding the number of charter schools Facilities and school infrestructure additions and improvements Parental rights Public school financing Public school library materials School safety Treatment of students who are transgender Teacher pay/teacher retention Vouchers, educational savings accounts or other "school choice" initiatives Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices (2) Public DISASTER DEBRIS Invitation for 2305CCP,2305 Fuel,2305 Basic Life “East Levee Exhaust HUD RFP# #M-22-UC-48-023 Evett, + 2 Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.