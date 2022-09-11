LAKE JACKSON — About 200 Brazosport ISD students received random emails over the weekend, one of which was a threat, Superintendent Danny Massey said. That prompted the district to alert parents and disable student email on Sunday.
"We have no reason to believe these are credible threats," the district posted in a notice on the BISD Facebook page.
Emails originated from student accounts of special education students, Massey said, leading the district to believe those students' accounts had been compromised.
“Our initial investigation leads us to believe their student email accounts were compromised. All BISD student email accounts have been temporarily disabled,” he said.
A threatening message also came through a Gmail account, Massey said.
He called the threats "nonspecific," and said they were sent to students across several district campuses, apparently at random. He is unsure how many received the threat that originated from the Google email, Massey said.
Screenshots of an email posted in comments of the Brazosport ISD alert show a message from a Gmail account stating, “I’m gonna kill everyone at your school. Be ready.”
The campus will have additional police presence at each campus on Monday morning as a precaution and deterrent, Massey said.
"This is a good opportunity to visit with your children about how the words they use may have severe consequences," Massey said. "Threats to student safety are not taken lightly and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
“We are grateful for our police chief, communications team, technology team and district administrators who have spent much of their Sunday working on this,” Massey said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.