Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Clute, Lake Jackson mandate masks in businesses
- Case surge continues with most in Pearland
- County reports record-breaking weekend case count
- Brazoria County again announces 77 new cases
- Coffee and Cars brings hundreds to Brazos Mall
- THE SCOOP: Art and coffee house coming to downtown LJ
- County's COVID-19 death toll up to 15
- County reports 15th death, 68 new COVID-19 cases
- County reports record-high 97 cases
- County reports all-time high 77 cases twice this week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Suspect's murder, aftermath too familiar (17)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Trump attacks on Scarborough degrading his office (14)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Follow-up testing should confirm recoveries (12)
- GUEST COLUMN: Response to The Facts’ Mail-In Ballot Editorial (11)
- Letter to the editor (10)
- Letter to the editor (9)
- GUEST COLUMN: Racism woven into fabric of our nation (8)
- MARQUS WILLIAMS: Protests are a demand for change (7)
- ROSS RAMSEY: GOP finds itself in a bind (7)
- Letters to editor for June 18, 2020 (7)
Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Latest News
- Local cities mandate masks in businesses
- County reports highest case counts
- ActionS Inc. recipient of Walls Foundation grant.
- Runoff HD25 candidates ready for delayed election
- COVID-19 testers overwhelmed by demand
- Local fighter earns rare belt
- Order to close bars devastates workers
- Exporter Calhoun ranked as top 25 linebacker in Texas
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.