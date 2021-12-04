LAKE JACKSON — A 43-year-old Lake Jackson man has been charged with tampering with a corpse after his arrest Friday afternoon outside a service station.
Thurston Bryant was taken into custody by Lake Jackson police on a weapons charge after being stopped at the gas station at Highway 332 and Basswood Drive. Police said he was charged with a weapons violation at the time of his arrest.
The department Friday also received information about a possible homicide that reportedly occurred at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Highway 332 East, a news release from Lake Jackson police Saturday evening states.
“An active investigation began, which led the police to the discovery of burnt human remains of a still unidentified person outside the city limits of Lake Jackson,” the release from Lt. Roy Welch states. “Other evidence obtained in the investigation linked Bryant to the discovered remains.”
Bryant is charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence-human corpse in connection to the remains, the release states. He also is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, the release states.
He remained in the Lake Jackson jail in lieu of $250,000 in bonds Saturday night, Welch said.
Online records show Bryant was free on $15,000 bond for an August arrest in Lake Jackson for charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with physical evidence.
A Brazoria County grand jury in October indicted him on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance, both with designations that he was a habitual offender.
Habitual offender, yet they keep letting this POS out on bond…hmm.
