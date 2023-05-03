LAKE JACKSON — An estimated 500-plus people unhappy with their property taxes were called to become a force to change the system during a forum at the Doris Williams Civic Center. Many in the audience promised to join the fight.
A series of speakers explained how the Texas property tax system works, discussed ways people can protest their appraisals and claimed corruption is ingrained in the system. They also touched on the need for election reforms to prevent fraud and facilitate change.
“There’s nothing that we’re going to do here but motivate you to help us in our challenge,” Roger Pierce told the audience.
At the end of the more than 90-minute event, Pam Stuckey of BC Tax Resistance — which organized the forum — took an informal show of hands asking for direction on how the group could proceed. A clear majority supported filing a class-action lawsuit against the Brazoria County Appraisal District while also pushing for the property tax system to be replaced by a consumption tax.
“I’m going to need some really smart people come from this audience to step forward with this class action,” Stuckey said. “I will also get the information together for a consumption tax. We’re going to have to push this. We’re going to have to push our legislators, we’re going to push everyone that we will not going to let allow them anymore to take our homes from us, and take our widows and put them out of their homes and our elderly. We won’t stand for it.”
Consumption taxes are levied at the time someone purchases something through sales, excise and value-added taxes. Sales tax is collected in 45 of 50 states, though the items and rates taxed vary from state to state. It is the preferred form of taxation of state Rep. Cody Vasut, R-Angleton, who has called the reliance on property taxes “a terrible system.”
Becoming more active in fighting appraisals, tax abatements and tax rates was the prevailing theme among the speakers, including Alicia Davis, a Jasper County resident who formed the Eliminate Property Tax group. She described herself as a ticked-off taxpayer, just like those in the room, and called the property tax system “inherently corrupt from the top down.”
Showing up and making your voice heard is the best way to create change, she said.
“Whenever they’re telling you to come to the school board meeting to approve their budget, to approve their tax rate, that’s your voter approval right there. When you don’t show up, you’re approving for it,” Davis said. “Your silence is your approval. In one of my many conversations with our legislators, our silence is our approval. That’s how it works for them.”
Davis explained how people can protest their taxes and what information is needed to be successful. She also encouraged people to file complaints with the Texas Department of License and Regulation.
“I’m going to tell you exactly how to write your complaint, because you can only complain on two different things and it has to be just so or they will kick it out,” she said. “They won’t accept it if you mention anything about the value of your property, it will be kicked out. It has to be like an ethical complaint, basically.”
Property owners should spread their complaints around, too, Davis said, speaking up at appraisal board meetings, to county commissioners and to legislators.
“The squeaky wheel gets the grease,” Pierce said. “There’s other people that have formed just as we have here. Their voices are being heard over ours. We need to make our voices heard in Austin. … Let them hear from us. If they get a few phone calls every day, we would become that squeaky wheel.”
People who wish to protest their appraisal need to file their protest within 30 days of receiving their values or May 15. Protest information is available at brazoriacad.org.
The appraisal district is required to provide an evidence packet to the property owner that demonstrates how they arrived at a value. Realtor Brittaney Darbonne contacted the appraisal district about how to obtain the evidence packet, she said.
The property owner must request the packet in writing, but first must file their protest, according to an email Darbonne received. The protest is necessary because confidential sales information from a third party obtained to set the value could be in the packet and the appraisal district is prohibited from releasing it without the protest.
The district must provide the date the protest will be heard within 15 days of the hearing and the evidence packet within 14 days, the email read by Darbonne states.
Appraisals saw significant increases this year because of a state audit determining values were too low and a strong real estate market, according to the Brazoria County Appraisal District, but they are only part of the equation. Taxing entities, which elect members of the appraisal board, set the rates which determine the amount of taxes that will be paid based on the property’s value.
Competing proposals in the Texas Legislature would either increase the amount of the homestead exemption, which would reduce the amount of taxable value, or lower the amount of allowable increase for home values from the current 10 percent to 5 percent. The measures have passed their respective chambers with a conference committee to determine the final tax relief plan.
Information about how to file an appraisal protest and tips on succeeding will be shared on the BC Tax Resistance and Eliminate Property Tax Facebook pages. Those interested in supporting a class-action lawsuit also are invited to join the local anti-tax organization.
