Lake Jackson resident Lettie Williams celebrates a donation from Christian Brothers Automotive. The Lake Jackson business, partnering with the United Way of Brazoria County gave Williams a care after she was involved in a car accident, leaving her without transportation.
Lake Jackson resident Lettie Williams celebrates a donation from Christian Brothers Automotive. The Lake Jackson business, partnering with the United Way of Brazoria County gave Williams a care after she was involved in a car accident, leaving her without transportation.
Contributed photo
Lake Jackson resident Lettie Williams talks with a Christian Brothers Automotive employee after receiving a vehicle donated by the Lake Jackson business and the United Way of Brazoria County.
LAKE JACKSON — Christian Brothers Automotive, the leading aftermarket automotive car brand, remains rooted in its mission to “Love your neighbor as yourself” after teaming up with a local nonprofit to donate a vehicle to a single mother in need.
Christian Brothers Automotive, 218 Highway 332, Lake Jackson, recently partnered with local nonprofit United Way of Brazoria County, an organization that fights for every community resident’s health, education and financial stability.
After receiving the vehicle and repairing it, Jerry Wilson, owner of Christian Brothers Automotive in Lake Jackson, approached United Way looking to donate it to a family in need.
This selfless act led Pastor Brenda George, a member of United Way, to nominate Lettie Williams for the charitable donation.
Williams, a single mother with two daughters, had been recently involved in an accident that left her car totaled.
Without access to reliable transportation, she had to walk to work, the grocery store and any other place she needed to go.
After hearing her story, Wilson and his team stepped up to get Williams the transportation she needed to take care of her family.
“When Pastor George came to us with Lettie’s story, my team and I knew that she was the most deserving candidate to receive the car,” Wilson said. “We were so honored to help Ms. Williams and her two children, and I can’t think of a better way to honor Christian Brothers’ core values of going above and beyond to help our local community. I’m thrilled that we were able to make a difference in her life and to be a helping hand to someone who truly needed it.”
Founded in Mission Bend in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has successfully changed how customers think about auto care.
From the waiting room of each shop, which feels more like a welcoming family room, to the hassle-free interaction with shop owners and managers, Christian Brothers Automotive provides customers with an informative and comforting automotive service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.