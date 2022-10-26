Editor’s note: Michael Morris is taking the week off from The Scoop. He will return next week.
When Damon ISD School Board President Helen Noble invited me to lunch at West of the Brazos Bar and Grill in Damon, I was elated. I had been wanting to go, but I like dining with friends and this was my chance.
Seeing the wide, wrap-around porch and busy parking lot, I figured it was a winner. My mama always told me that the best way to tell if a restaurant is any good is to count the number of vehicles in the parking lot.
Since that first memorable lunch with Noble, Ami Bishop George and Lauren Hayward, West of the Brazos Bar and Grill keeps popping up in conversations and in my Facebook feed.
The place was packed when the Needville Little League boys went to the World Championship back in late July and August. Just a few miles north on Highway 36, neighboring Needville’s activities are intertwined with Damon’s. The West of the Brazos Bar and Grill is a big baseball advocate.
Damon Little League is wholly supported by the restaurant’s annual fundraiser each February. From their baseball caps down to their cleats, each boy who wants to play is fully paid for from the proceeds of the barbecue cookoff and live auction. The 16th annual event this past February raised more than $25,000.
In August, when the Damon Volunteer Fire Department was putting out fires left and right in the middle of a drought, the bar and grill stepped up and spontaneously hosted the department first fundraiser in three years. On Sept. 11, grateful residents turned out and opened their wallets in appreciation of the volunteer firefighters. The event raised more than $50,000 for the fire department.
Rebecca Boaz, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Jesse, said in a social media post she was surprised at the turnout and the funds raised. The couple recently found out the firefighters aren’t the only people the community will support.
The Boazes, who declined an interview about the situation, announced Oct. 6 on Facebook that they were closing after the upcoming weekend, and the comments were swift and unified.
“Very sad, great owners, hope someone will keep open and still have same friendly, family atmosphere,” summed up the 80 comments.
The outpouring prompted a change of heart.
“With many thanks and y’all’s support, we’ve chosen to keep the doors open just for our community!” they wrote to their Facebook supporters. “We will be making some changes to accommodate the world we’re living in today. Your words have hit us in the heart, and we appreciate all the support you’ve given us. We’re here for you at the end of the day and can’t imagine it any other way. Come on out and have a cold beer and enjoy this weather.”
The power of words changed the course of this neighborhood mainstay today. With the community’s support, hopefully the Boazes can keep the doors open and the beer on ice.
Shop local is more than a slogan. Spending money at locall -owned businesses impacts the entire community, whether that’s the Little League team or the fire department.
