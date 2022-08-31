As we prepared for my wedding about a decade ago, my son and I made an appointment with the local barber for a little man pampering in advance of the big day. My son inherited a thick mane from his mother, so a cut was in order. My head pretty much can get by with a buff.
When both of us got out of the chair, though, we had the same thought about the experience — we needed to get a straight-razor shave more often.
Even those of us follically challenged can use a good barber, and one recently branched out into his own shop in Lake Jackson.
Michael Fernandez has been cutting hair professionally since 2016, the last four years or so at Stay Faded Kinz in Clute. He and his wife, Stephanie, put together the vision for The Barbershop by Mike, which opened several weeks ago at 145 Oyster Creek Drive in Lake Jackson, in the shopping center near The Grape Taste.
“I had a vision and had to jump on it,” Fernandez said. “We had an opening to start something up and here I am.”
The shop offers classic services mixed with modern cuts in an atmosphere that pays homage to his family’s history and that of the area. That connection is important to him, Fernandez said.
“I try to dedicate some wall space here inside the shop to some nostalgia, some old-timey photos to barbershops from the area,” he said. “That’s where my family is originally from, the East End of Freeport. My grandma was born there in ’38, and she had some older siblings that were all born there in Freeport in the East End. And I have a lot of passion for the history here locally.”
He also has a passion for what he does.
“I definitely enjoy cutting hair, the end result of the haircut, the transformation of a person from one cut to another,” he said. “The conversations I get to have with my clients, getting to meet people, different occupations, different cultures, local people that I’ve never met before, I really enjoy that, too.”
There are a half-dozen barbers available to help clients, all of whom can be booked through the Booksy app by punching in the shop’s address or The Barbershop by Mike. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, though walk-ins are welcome.
Traditional cuts and straight-razor shaves are among the services offered, but the barbers also are skilled in newer trends like fades and cut-in designs kids prefer these days.
EATING UP A RUMOR
We’ve heard from a couple of people that something good could be coming to our neighborhood.
Applebee’s Grill and Bar, a fast casual dining chain, has been poling around Lake Jackson for possible locations. Known recently more for its catchy country song by Walker Hayes than its food fare, the restaurant has its loyal customers who would appreciate not having to drive to Stafford for its Bourbon Street Chicken or signature burgers.
Like a lor of restaurants, Applebee’s was hit hard by the pandemic as well. It also suffered from a reluctance to change up a menu that had gotten a bit stale, industry insiders said. It has bounced back strong, ironically, because of the recession as higher-income people look for places they can save a few bucks on a sit-down dinner, CNN Business reported.
We don’t know of any specific place Applebee’s might be considering as it sounds like things are just at the putting-out-feelers stage. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they were looking in Angleton, too, where the competition among similar restaurants would be a little thinner.
SHOP WEST COLUMBIA
People with some spare fruits of their labor jingling in their pockets can kick off the long holiday weekend with the latest team effort by the West Columbia business community.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the boutiques and all small businesses throughout the city, Fall Shoppin’ in WC will kick off the autumn shopping season. It promises to have similar attractions as previous promotions — good sales, giveaways and more.
Seems like a good time to get some Roughneck gear, which several shops are offering, and items to wear to the games when the temperatures turn a little chilly.
It’s also a good excuse to get a plate of fried fish to help support the Columbia Historical Museum. They’ll be available for $15 each from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rosenwald School next to the museum on South Broad Street.
TICKETS AVAILABLE
They don’t promote themselves outside their city limits quite as well as their neighbors to the north, but the small business owners in Brazoria are an impressive bunch dedicated to serving their community. Everyone is welcome to celebrate them at the Brazoria Chamber of Commerce 2022 Annual Membership Appreciation Banquet Luau from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Brazoria Civic Center gymnasium at 202 W. Smith St.
The night will feature entertainment, food from Dido’s, live and silent auctions and an awards ceremony. Corporate sponsorships are $500 for a table seating eight, $230 for a table seating six, and individual tickets are $35 for chamber members and $40 for nonmembers.
For reservations and sponsorships, call 979-798-6100 or email BrazoriaChamber@brazoriachamber.net.
