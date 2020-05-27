For the past two years, I’ve taken a Royal Caribbean cruise out of Galveston toward the end of August with a group of friends.
I highly recommend that cruise as a vacation — it offers a casino, unlimited food including pizza, and several pools and hot tubs — for a relatively good price. One of my excursions took me to Belize, where I went tubing in a pitch-dark cave and ate a termite.
I just don’t know if a summertime cruise — or ingesting an insect — will be in the cards this year. Luckily, Bob Petty took it upon himself to transform his Beach Front Deck Bar and Grill in Surfside Beach into a replica of Belize.
Petty goes to the small Central American country on the Caribbean as often as once a month or more, he said. Earlier this year, when returning from a vacation, he had an idea.
“Why don’t I make this Belize? Why don’t I bring Belize to the States?” Petty said.
What was once a run-of-the-mill, “nothing fun” seafood restaurant is now bright, colorful and inviting. The space is completely remodeled, a process that took about three months, Petty said.
The lower deck has hammocks, tables with swings as chairs, live parrots, games including cornhole and, on Saturday, there was live music. The upstairs has pool tables and the walls are lined with televisions.
“Fun is what we’re trying to create,” Petty said.
People flock to Belize for the kind people and relaxing atmosphere, Petty said. He has an entirely new staff and environment from last year, which is helping him achieve that “stickiness.”
With seafood restaurants, people tend to eat and leave, or come in big groups and linger, which doesn’t turn much of a profit, he said. Beach Front still serves food, including oysters, crawfish and crab-stuffed jalapeños, but being more of a bar encourages people to stay and order drinks, Petty said.
Despite the pandemic, Beach Front’s sales have increased significantly over last year, he said.
If you’ve been to Beach Front before but haven’t returned this year, you need to see it. This is a great commodity for Surfside Beach that the tourists were loving last weekend. I’m sure the locals will feel the same.
Beach Front Deck Bar & Grill is at 750 Bluewater Highway Suite A, Surfside Beach.
Are you wondering what that giant building in front of it is? That’s Petty’s home.
Bella Roma closes Freeport location
I got a craving for extremely cheesy pizza Sunday. After pondering for a while, Bella Roma was an obvious choice.
I tried to call the Freeport Express location, since I was heading toward the beach and had never gotten food there. When a worker answered and said it was the Clute location, I told her my mistake, but she informed me the Freeport location had permanently closed.
It turned out to be inconsequential in my life, as I would also be passing the Clute location on my way from Lake Jackson. My pizza was cheesy, a little greasy and everything I dreamed of.
The Freeport location closed at the end of March, said Perla Esquivel, who is married to the owner. It started with a family emergency that closed the location for a few days, then when they returned and opened it, there was close to no business, Esquivel said.
“There was no income, so it cost more to even turn on the lights than to stay open,” she said. “We didn’t even have any to-go orders over there for a couple days towards the end.”
This was right around when people began staying home to curb the spread of coronavirus, so a combination of circumstances led to the closure.
Bella Roma’s Clute restaurant, 1229 Highway 332, is down to about 50 percent of its business from last year, Esquivel said. The lack of graduation parties, catering gigs and overall downturn in business is really hurting them, she said.
“That did definitely affect us and everybody, in general,” Esquivel said.
But if we all keep ordering like I did the other night (by that I mean I ordered enough pizza and pasta to feed two people), it really helps them out.
“We’re thankful for our local community,” Esquivel said. “Without them we wouldn’t be open at all.”
Plantation Village construction underway
About six months ago, I was extremely excited to report that la Madeleine is coming to Lake Jackson. It was planned to open during the third quarter of this year, Gene Werlin of WPW Realty Advisors told me.
The building at Highway 332 and That Way is definitely under construction, but I haven’t been able to reach Werlin to get an update on when la Madeleine could open.
A “for lease” sign on the building, which used to house Wingstop, raised some questions, but it’s very possible the building will be large enough to host the French bakery and cafe and other tenants. That is what the rendering Werlin originally shared shows.
Staff at Innovated Vapors watch the remodeling happening right outside their front door, Manager Jennifer Williams said.
“It’s going to be fabulous, I’m so excited,” she said.
They don’t know when the renovation will be completed, but see progress daily, Williams said. They also don’t know what it’ll look like when it’s completed.
“I just know that we’re stoked about la Madeleine coming in here,” she said.
Innovated Vapors is excited someone is investing in their shopping center like they are investing in their shop, Williams said.
More construction happening nearby
Some might have noticed the old Randall’s grocery store building is officially branded with an Olin sign now.
The building at 604 Highway 332 will be Olin’s Technology and Administration Center, according to the news release, and it will serve as the main building for Olin’s Texas operations.
The location will consolidate employees — 200 from seven area offices — and increase efficiencies and team collaboration, according to the company.
The 62,500-square-foot building should open for employees this summer, the release states. While it might not be able to fill up to capacity upon opening, it appears that construction is going very well.
