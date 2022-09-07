When Maria and Noe Medrano drove around Brazosport, they didn’t see the type of business they thought people would enjoy. Having a collection of family recipes for some of the refreshments they could offer added to their inspiration to start their own business.
Owned by Maria E. Medrano, Las Fresas Mexican Snacks quietly opened Friday at 223 E. Main St. in Clute. The idea was to ease into operations, Noe Medrano said, though it hasn’t worked out that way.
“We didn’t mention an opening date because we wanted a slower start,” he said. “It’s been busy.”
The choice of location is beneficial in two ways. The small strip center housing Las Fresas is owned by the couple’s son, Noe Jr., and it is just up the road from Clute Intermediate School, making it convenient for families seeking an afterschool treat.
The wisdom became obvious during the two school days the business has been in operation. Tuesday afternoon, families with school-aged children packed Las Fresas, ordering from its offerings of delectable treats.
All of the things made in-house come from natural ingredients, Noe Medrano said. They get a shipment of fresh fruit for the smoothie-style beverages, ice cream and frozen artisanal treats every two or three days, he said, and they form the basis for the bulk of items on the menu.
“You want lemon? We squeeze the lemon, which I don’t see. It’s rare somebody does it that way,” he said.
La Michoacana-style sno-cones, a special variation of a banana split and agua fresca, is also available.
The Clute store is open from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday and 1 to 8 p.m. the remainder of the week. It has tables inside for those who want to relax while they enjoy their treat, or for families on the go, drive-thru and takeout orders are welcome.
Originally, the family planned to be open six days a week, but given the nearby school, that didn’t make business sense, Medrano said.
“We thought about the kids from school, but they don’t understand taking a day off,” he said. “So Mondays is going to be a short day, mostly for the kids, instead of a full day off for us.”
The strip center has two other spaces, with one already leading to a barber shop, Noe Medrano Jr. said. The third space remains available.
FOLLOWING UP
The space Applebee’s is considered in Lake Jackson is behind the outbuilding now housing Le Madeleine and McAlister’s Deli, Assistant City Manager Megan Borth said. For those who remember, it’s the space formerly occupied by Top China Buffet until a couple of years back.
The prospective Applebee’s franchisee asked about the city’s parking space requirements as it continues to dip its toe into whether Lake Jackson is a good location for them to expand.
“We have not received plans or anything concrete from them, so it’s just a preliminary discussion, but we are always excited for those talks,” Borth told me by email.
Since we mentioned McAlister’s, its projected Labor Day weekend opening has passed with work trucks still parked out front. Hopefully, the construction work will wrap up soon.
WHERE WILL IT GO?
ConocoPhillips announced Monday that it would develop a clean ammonia production facility along the U.S. Gulf Coast as part of a joint venture with Jeras Americas, which also would be its main customer.
It will mark ConocoPhillips’ first venture into hydrogen technologies, making it the last major oil and gas company to invest in that arena, international law firm CMS reported.
Where the companies will build the ammonia facility hasn’t been decided. Neither has whether it will be “blue” hydrogen plant, in which carbon dioxide emissions are captured, or “green” hydrogen made with renewable electricity and water.
TAKING A SIESTA
Mi esposa y me will be heading out to one of our favorite places on earth, Puerto Vallarta, where I will flex my nine-word mastery of the Spanish language — I have five left in my quiver after those — at the local mercado. That means another break next week from The Scoop, but it will return Sept. 21 with a progress report on some of the businesses we have mentioned are coming.
