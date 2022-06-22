There are two immediate impressions every year when we welcome The Facts’ Leaders Under 40 to a reception in their honor.
The first is that I am older than I like to admit. I have children the same age — or older — than some of the people to whom we are handing plaques.
The second is while many people punch the clock and head home, the 20 people we honored Tuesday night at The Local in Lake Jackson end their day on the job and then get to work.
Meeting these people in person is a rewarding part of my job because we write about them so often. They fight fires, serve in local government and guide the efforts of worthy causes, all while putting in a full day’s work in their chosen professions and being fantastic people.
For those who don’t know the members of the Leaders Under 40 Class of 2022, they are:
Matthew Allen, Cordoba Law Firm
Rachel Arthur, Brazosport ISD Child Nutrition Director
Dr. Rachel Becker, Hope Animal Hospital
Nicole Bogy, Nicole Bogy Designs, West Columbia
David Galloway, Brazos Commercial Roofing, Jones Creek alderman
Nita Garza, Dow Chemical Co.
Amanda Goodman, Dow Chemical Co.
Cory Hagan, Hagan Insurance
Megan Mainer, City of Angleton Parks and Recreation Director
La Toyia Laws, Quartz Medical Billing & Coding
Laurin Moore, Angleton ISD Education Foundation
Lindsay Lazzaro, BASF Corp.
Chris McLeod, Brazosport ISD
Mario Muraira, Dow, Freeport City Council
Anthony Norris, Angleton Fire Department
Dr. Mitesh Patel, St. Luke’s Medical Group
Gracie Pequeno, Brazosport College
Javier San Miguel, San Miguel Roofing
Dr. Rassull Suarez, Dow physician, Live Oak Clinic
Michael White, Brazoria County Groundwater Conservation District.
The Facts will publish a special section next Wednesday featuring information about these great members of our community, including some of the contributions they make to improve lives — many of them happening under the radar.
Join us in congratulating these fantastic folks and thank them for everything they do.
TDECU’S SMART MOVE
When talking last week with Josh Brian, just announced as the new market president for Lake Jackson and Brazoria County, asking about the perception around here that the credit union had lost touch with its home base headed the list of questions.
To his credit, Brian didn’t duck the issue. He admitted part of the reason the TDECU leadership chose to create his new job was precisely because explosive growth had left Brazoria County feeling under-appreciated.
“I know that we’ve been heavily involved in the Houston market as we try to develop that market a little bit, and we’ve invested,” he said. “Now we’ve taken our eye off the home base, and we’re basically reinvesting back in that. You’ll start seeing through our community efforts, through our investments and things like that that we’re going to be a lot more engaged and showing up how we have in the past.”
TDECU hasn’t exactly abandoned its roots. It continued to support community causes like the Brazoria County Dream Center, the summer reading program at county library branches and United Way. But when you partner with the University of Houston and Houston Texans, those hometown efforts tend to get less attention — especially from Houston media.
Instead of criticizing some of the marketing decisions TDECU has made in recent years, Southern Brazoria County residents should be encouraged that the credit union’s top brass is making a renewed commitment to the community of its roots.
TWO DAYS TO GO
Not being a morning person, chances are I won’t make it to breakfast at the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce for its Shop Local Weekend kickoff Friday morning. However, not taking part in the promotion to boost community businesses could leave people with eggs on their faces.
A $1,000 batch of eggs.
That is the pot of gold one lucky person who turns in receipts from their weekend purchases at chamber members will receive. The purchase can be from a boutique or restaurant, consultation with a financial adviser or lawyer, or any other business that belongs to the Brazosport Area Chamber. Why not take your lawyer to lunch and earn yourself two entries?
A full list of chamber members can be found at brazosport.org/membership_directory.
For early risers, stop by the chamber at 300 Abner Jackson Parkway in Lake Jackson at 9:30 a.m. Friday for some shopping fuel and a reusable shopping bag. Think of it as the green flag for some high-speed shopping to support local businesses.
