It’s go time for local small business owners, and I am all in.
“We work all year for this season,” said Taryn Wollam, who owns Brazos Avenue Market in Angleton. “This is the time we build up our store with inventory and really try to give our customers what they need without having to go online and shop.”
After visiting just the first of many of our Shop Local Shop Strong participating businesses on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, I can vouch for that.
BAM, as most of us regulars refer to Wollam’s store, has stocked up on jewelry and candles for giving and shoes, clothing and special touches to wear to holiday events. My daughter found a dress to wear on stage for a performance and a sweater perfect for a night out as well. Even better, she has two friends who work there who knew exactly what she would like and brought us some selections to try.
I found an extra emphasis on gift items at Junque Rescuers in Lake Jackson, as well, with plenty there to put together a basket for a loved one or something for a gift exchange at work or among friends. Owner Jeanne Terrill and her niece and assistant Tori Eldridge pointed out some great finds, including rain chains, which are beautiful ways to displace water as it come from gutters. They’re a big seller for gifts, Eldridge said.
I told Terrill I would transport that store’s entire esthetic to my home if I could. As it stands, I will settle for piece by piece additions, including a lovely quote on parchment I loved but wasn’t sure what to do with. Eldridge offered up at least four suggestions, and I took one and loved it. A Jane Austen quote on happiness now rests snugly in a wreath on my back door. The wreath came from LJ Flower Co. just a couple of doors down, and the hanger from Lake Hardware in Angleton. They always seem to have every obscure thing I need and a kind employee on hand to lead me directly there.
All of those businesses and many more are part of Shop Local Shop Strong. Shopping there can win you prizes like one of 55 $25 gift cards or one of two $1,000 grand prizes thanks to Freeport LNG and BASF Corp. Our sponsors really showed out this year. I hope you saw the special section in the Black Friday paper that listed them all. If you did not, we’ll be sure to run it again. This campaign is so important to us because it puts money in the pockets of businesses that make up the character of our cities and of shoppers who give back to where we live.
“I know it’s so easy to go online and shop, but that money doesn’t give back to the community,” Wollam said. “When you’re supporting a local business, those tax dollars get returned to the community. The employees are local, and so is the business owner.”
Wollam’s mom, Pam Mercer, started Brazos Avenue Market, and Wollam got involved when her second son was born. This year they consolidated to one storefront in Angleton and Mercer retired. So many of our local businesses have similar stories of families working together. The more you get to know the people behind them, the better you feel spending your money with them.
Finding the unexpected is one perk of shopping locally. Every one of our Shop Local businesses offers something you wouldn’t find elsewhere. Join me in seeing how many new favorites to discover.
I’m taking over this column again next week while Managing Editor Michael Morris is out, and you can expect more first-hand shopping (and eating!) fun. Have a spot you want to be sure I check out? Let me know.
