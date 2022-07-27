Like Christmas, their arrival was inevitable, and the anticipation bordered on unbearable.
Brazosport-area residents streamed into the new Harbor Freight Tools in Lake Jackson like the store had free beer to hand out after its soft opening Tuesday morning. As a coworker put it, Harbor Freight is like “Ulta for Men,” and it showed by the customers coming out with bags of merchandise.
The next gift to open will be Saturday, when La Madeleine starts serving customers. Tickets were required for that opening celebration, and they are long gone, but there will be plenty of brioche French toast, oatmeal raisin cookies and other delectables to provide residents afterward.
But those are only the bigger, national chains. There are plenty of local entrepreneurs who have hung up the “Now Open” sign in recent days, too.
ON THE FRONTLINE
When we talked with Nicholas Keith back in March, he projected his police supply store, Frontline Essentials, would be open in May. That was the hope anyhow.
“We were hoping to open in May, and then it got pushed to July 4 because of construction and materials, and then we decided because it had been pushed out so far, we would need about two to two and half weeks just to get people trained in on the system,” Keith said. “We did a soft opening on the 22nd, and we’re doing a grand opening Aug. 4.”
The reception the store at 1969 1/2 E. Mulberry St. in Angleton has received has been overwhelmingly positive, Keith said.
“We’re getting a lot of the divisions just coming in and scoping us out, and when they come in, they’re just, ‘Man, this is really nice,’” Keith said. “We have a really good setup compared to a lot of the stores that are around. We’re really organized, we’ve got a good color scheme, and people are really liking it.”
Keith and his wife, Angie, who is in law enforcement, had been operating Frontline Essentials out of their home since 2017, and business had built up to the point that they needed to move into a storefront, Keith said.
“We have a pretty decent-sized master bedroom and were just kind of embarrassed to keep it anywhere in the house, so our master bedroom was such that we could only access our bed from one side,” he said. “The complete room was just boxes to the ceiling.”
The move into the Angleton space will allow them to have more items in stock and more easily accessible for customers. People can just come in and see everything available and get it right then, he said.
Frontline Essentials’ official hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The chamber grand opening at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 4 will include food, door prizes, promotional rates and a fire truck from the Angleton Volunteer Fire Department.
TIDY BINS OPERATING
Another business we told you about that has moved from “it’s coming” is Tidy Bins, operated by Mark Morgan Jr. and his wife, Desiré, of Sweeny. It took a bit longer for their custom-made truck to arrive, but they have been out and about in Southern Brazoria County for a couple of weeks now, sanitizing people’s trash bins.
To refresh people’s memories about how Tidy Bins refreshes the wheeled waste holders, the truck includes a hopper with arms to pick up the trash bins and a pressure washing nozzle that blasts about 8 gallons of hot water a minute at 3,000 psi to get rid of any debris inside. If necessary, an eco-friendly degreaser can be included, and the job is finished off with a spritz of deodorizer.
Desiré Morgan inspired him to start the business after she wanted to borrow her husband’s truck to go hose out their bins at the local self-serve wash. A few weeks later, he came across a TikTok video showing a mobile business that did the work outside people’s homes and thought it would be a business that worked well here.
He offers monthly and quarterly subscriptions as well as one-time services. His territory includes about two-thirds of Brazoria County, roughly from Highway 6 south. To get some more information or schedule an appointment, visit tidbinsllc.com or call 979-487-0373.
Want to note here that the Morgans take their community commitment seriously, having joined multiple chambers of commerce in addition to Mark Morgan recently taking a seat on Sweeny City Council. Just one more reason to support their venture.
IN WITH THE WASH
A couple of months might seem like an eternity when trying to open a business, but how about two and a half years?
That’s when we first reported that TJ’s Car Wash would be taking over the old Salyer’s Laswerwash location on Plantation Drive in Clute. The laserwash hadn’t functioned for quite a while, and unfortunately for TJ’s, didn’t function for a long time after they bought it either.
Driving by earlier this week, I noticed a “Now Open” banner staked out front, ending that long stretch of on and off construction. Brazoria County was still three months away from its first COVID-19 case when the renovations began to give perspective on how long it took.
ALSO COMING CLEAN
Another “coming soon” car wash beginning to take shape is the new Tidal Wave Auto Spa at Oyster Creek and Dixie drives, which is adjacent to the Kroger Marketplace.
Clute City Council recently granted a special use permit for the site. People will enter through the Kroger lot, eliminating worries about people backing up into the major streets that run past it.
Unlike the self-serve washes that dominate the area, Tidal Wave will be staffed whenever it is opened, said Leslie Ford, who represents the developer. Plans are for it to be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and an exhibit submitted with the permit requests shows prices of $19 to $49 depending on the level of service.
Among the highlights Ford presented to City Council were attractive landscaping and that it would use recycled water — a huge point given the current drought.
COMING THURSDAY
