When Coy Matula explained why he named his new liquor store Mom’s, I had to chuckle.
“It sounds more innocent than, ‘Hey, I’m going to the liquor store,’” he said. “I’m going to Mom’s.”
With 15 years of experience managing restaurants and drinking establishments, Matula brings a wealth of knowledge to the operation. Well-known brands such as Jack Daniels and Jim Beam sit beside more obscure labels as Mom’s wants to satisfy people seeking both popular labels and smaller producers.
“I spent a long time in the restaurant and bar industry, and it seemed like this is a market that could be tapped into down here now,” Matula said. “I’m someone who knows spirits and wine, and we want to give customer service and a small-town feel.”
The store at 823 N. Brazosport Blvd. just opened Tuesday and still smelled of fresh paint. The existing building got some sprucing up from its days as a car wash and other uses, closing off the garage doors and putting in decorative concrete.
Both inside and out, the large Mom’s logo fashioned after colorful tattoos of old dominates the walls. It makes a great statement. So does his collection of spirits, which will help the store stand out.
“I’m trying to get my hands on higher-end whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas” Matula said. “My favorite thing on the shelf right now is all the Willett, the Willett’s family. They stand up with all the other big names. It’s always been very good whiskey.”
Matula isn’t concerned with the established liquor stores elsewhere in Freeport, he said, focusing more on people seeking a friendly experience and niche brands.
“I’m not really trying to compete so much as trying to set a new standard,” he said. “I really love Cactus Liquor in Marfa and the new, hip stores in Houston like Lightyear Wines. These small places that try to bring in niche whiskeys, tequilas and wines.”
Incidentally, he clearly knows his stuff. When I mentioned I’m more of a Yuengling beer drinker than the hard stuff, he knew exactly how my palate could be satisfied, referring me to several brands of Scotch.
While visiting with Matula, Kevin Rosenbohm stopped in to offer congratulations. He and his partners behind Bodega and The Fill Station will be providing food service in a trailer outside Mom’s. They’re planning to open the food service, called Moon Cheese, in a few weeks, Rosenbohm said.
I promised not to quote him about the menu, but everything sounded delicious.
For those looking to try some unique, satisfying brands of liquors, Mom’s will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Stop in and browse or pull up to the drive-thru window and they’ll hook you up.
MARCO’S READY FOR LJ
It’s not a stretch to say the opening of the new Marco’s Pizza in Lake Jackson will be good for the environment. That’s because I’ll be driving 10 fewer miles round trip when I get a craving for a Philly Cheesesteak pizza or the wife wants a Pepperoni Magnifico.
We’ve been telling you since last fall about franchisee Lance Aaslatten’s plans for a Lake Jackson location since his Angleton shop opened late last year. He picked the new strip center in front of H-E-B on Oyster Creek Drive for it, and it will be the only pizza place in Lake Jackson with a drive-thru, he said.
He expects sales in Lake Jackson to exceed those in Angleton, which he said will be in seven figures for the year. There’s a reason for that, he said.
“Lake Jackson has been known to have a pretty discriminating palate,” Aaslatten said. “They’re a little choicier.”
In other words, the City of Enchantment will appreciate the higher-quality ingredients and array of unique specialty pizzas Marco’s offers.
On the hiring front, Aaslatten said he has had no problem staffing up the Lake Jackson store. They will be training over the weekend and ready to open at 11 a.m. Monday, he said.
“We had a lot of interest from people working in other pizza places who were looking to do something different,” Aaslatten said. “We also had a lot of young adults vs. teenagers.”
Like its sister site in Angleton, the Lake Jackson Marco’s will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and offer delivery as well as pickup inside or through the side window at 101 Winding Way. It will not have dine-in, however.
So write down the number — 979-487-4100 — to place your lunch or dinner order Monday. Or you can always use the Marco’s app and build up points for rewards, which come in handy.
TEA US UP
It’s press-release official. McAlister’s Deli will open for business in Lake Jackson at 10:30 a.m. Monday next to La Madeleine at 401 This Way St.
The first 100 customers in line will receive a certificate giving them one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks. That’s quite a treat as McAlister’s has some of the best tea around, tea aficionados tell me.
Known for its handcrafted sandwiches, the restaurant offers dine-in, pickup and delivery. It also has a variety of fresh salads and stuffed spuds on the menu.
The Lake Jackson restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For information, call the restaurant at 979-261-0886 or visit the McAlister’s Deli-Lake Jackson Facebook page. Orders can be placed by phone or through the McAlister’s app.
