If you walk into Main Street Nutrition — which is directly across the street from The Facts — you’ll immediately hear “Welcome to the club!”
That club extends well beyond the walls of the smoothie and tea shop on Main Street in Clute, and includes numerous people who have changed their lives by using Herbalife.
Dolores Leal has used Herbalife — a global multi-level marketing corporation that develops and sells dietary supplements — for six years, she said.
“It changed my life. I was able to lose 60 pounds on the products,” Leal said.
She’s a busy mom with three children, and these products help her be energetic and keep up with them, she said. She wanted to share that feeling with everyone, she said.
In October, she made it a full-time gig.
Leal opened Prosper Nutrition in Brazoria and began growing her team. Now she has a team member running the Brazoria shop, and she opened Main Street Nutrition in Clute three weeks ago.
They sell protein smoothies, protein coffee and energizing herbal teas, Leal said.
Her Herbalife team is also connected to a few other smoothie shops throughout Southern Brazoria County. Those include Can Do Nutrition in Freeport, The 413 Spot in Lake Jackson, Bulldog Nutrition in Sweeny and The Dub Nutrition in West Columbia.
“We’re all part of the same team,” Leal said.
Every day, she said, they are still helping people discover Herbalife products and meet their fitness goals.
Herbalife distributor Patricia Horton, who also works at Main Street, has lost 37 pounds with Herbalife, she said. Her favorite drink is the Starburst, which has energy, collagen, protein, digestives and thermogenics, she said.
Main Street Nutrition, 723 S. Main St., is open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bikers’ Bay continues business
You might already have noticed that Bikers’ Bay has been in its new location at 445 E. Plantation Drive in Clute since Dec. 1.
“It’s a good location; the shop is laid out good,” owner John Lively said.
People seem to like the front better and it feels more “homey” than the last place, he said.
Bikers’ Bay has been open for maintenance, repairs, tire services and customizations since 2008. Despite the economic downturn, the shop has remained extremely busy and is operating on a six-week backlog for repairs, Lively said. But they still get bikes for quick maintenance, like tire and oil changes, right in and right out, he said.
The old Bikers’ Bay building at 820 W. Plantation Drive is under contract to be sold, Realtor Ben Miller said, but he was not prepared to offer more details about what is coming.
The 12,000-square-foot building has a warehouse out back and parking spots for 55 vehicles, according to the real estate listing, so it seems it will be something significant. I’ll keep an eye on it.
Mall restaurant plans unclear
I got a call from a reader a couple of weeks ago asking whether a Cracker Barrel is coming to a spot near Olive Garden at Brazos Mall, which was super coincidental, since a day earlier I was driving through Lake Jackson telling my sister how much I wish we had a Cracker Barrel.
Here’s the official statement response from Brazos Mall Manager Barry Smith.
“There is a restaurant site available next to Olive Garden, and while negotiations with potential tenants are underway, we are not prepared to make any specific announcements at this time.”
I also chatted with Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne about this, and he hasn’t heard anything new about Cracker Barrel in the last three to five years, he said. They’ve had conversations with the company on and off and sent out letters encouraging them to build in the city after identifying them as a potential fit, but it never went anywhere, Yenne said.
Olive Garden built and opened since Smith came to work for Brazos Mall in 2018. I’m hopeful he’ll help bring another restaurant the community will really enjoy.
Meanwhile at the mall, they do expect most stores and restaurants to reopen.
“Some of our retailers are still finalizing their plans to reopen to ensure they are compliant with the guidelines prescribed by the Texas governor to reopen Texas,” Smith said in the statement. “We are optimistic about the future of retail and have many exciting things coming to Brazos Mall. We look forward to making a public announcement to the community as we firm up those plans.”
I’ll stay aware of that, since I visit the mall at least once a week. Have I mentioned I love shopping?
