SWEENY
The Sweeny Rotary Club usually picks a businessperson of the year, but this year they changed that. The rotary club chose to honor Stewart’s Food Store, its employees and their effort to keep their community supplied amid a pandemic.
“For years the rotary club has done a businessman or woman of the year, but this year picking one person didn’t seem appropriate,” Sweeny Rotary Club Secretary Rhonda Kennedy said.
The special circumstances changed their usual practices, she said.
“Because of everything the employees did during the pandemic, we decided we were going to honor not only Stewart’s Food Store, but their employees also,” Kennedy said. “They’re the ones that kept the store going through the whole thing.”
A board within the rotary club chose Stewart’s for the award.
“We have a committee that is selected every year and they take nominations from members or the community,” Kennedy said. “When we sat down to review the candidates, it was perfectly clear it should be changed to honor the employees in the store.”
Donna Stewart-Fink, co-owner of Stewart’s Food Store in Sweeny and Brazoria, is appreciative of her employees.
“They have been here to work willingly and extra hours and the customers have been more than patient,” she said.
Although many staff members were new, they were just as dedicated, Stewart-Fink said.
“Times like this we are so blessed to live where we do because everybody pitches in together,” she said. “Our employees have just been great. Some of our employees were brand new and they just went to it like fish to water.”
Lisa Brunner, Sweeny Rotary Club President elect, was part of the unanimous decision for Stewart’s to win the honor.
“During the pandemic it became obvious that this business was giving so much back in order to keep the families of Sweeny stocked with groceries and necessities,” she said. “We wanted to express how we appreciate their dedication and are very thankful we live in a town where the businesses are dedicated to the community.”
During uncertain times, Stewart’s has always lent a helping hand, Brunner said.
“Stewart’s has always stepped up during natural disasters and other crises,” she said. “In Harvey they donated to people. They donate to each and every cause in our town and they’re known for being so giving.”
Stewart-Fink is humbled and believes her staff deserve the reward.
“It is a great honor to get selected and we’re very proud and I am glad our staff is being honored,” she said. “It was a great surprise. We thank the rotary club for recognizing our coworkers and community.”
