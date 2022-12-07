Editor’s note: Facts Editor and Publisher is filling in again this week as she tours businesses participating in the newspaper’s Shop Local Shop Strong campaign. Managing Editor Michael Morris is expected to return for next week’s Scoop.
If this c olumn were my shopping diary, this week’s entry would go something like this: Dear diary, This week, I ate, then I shopped, then I ate some more.
During Week 2 of my Shop Local Shop Strong journey, I visited several of our Shop Local restaurants. Each time I intended to take a photo of my food, and every time I forgot. Put good food in front of me, and I’m not thinking about photos.
Honestly, making a concerted effort to eat at all of the restaurants in our program (I haven’t come close yet) is a treat. It forced me to slow down a little and even to call a friend who I hadn’t seen in awhile.
Last week I went to Asiel’s in Clute. It was a hectic day at work, and I just wanted to get away from the desk, so a quick grilled chicken salad was the way to go. Their menu is massive, but my go-tos are the creole meatloaf, the fried shrimp, fish tacos and the salads, depending on my mood.
Out shopping in Angleton over the weekend, I met up with a friend at Asiel’s sister restaurant, the Dirty South. It’s right next to Brazos Avenue Market, the boutique clothing and jewelry store I wrote about that week, and just down the road from the Brazoria County Courthouse and one of my Saturday stops, Angleton Flower and Gift. I add a piece or two from Angleton Flower and Gift to my Christmas decor every year. This time it was two more snowflake garlands for the skinny tree I added to the living room last year.
My friend Anna met me at Dirty South, where we had chorizo bean dip as an appetizer. I had the dirty Cobb salad, which has a little kick to it and features pickled okra, grilled chicken, avocado, feta cheese and bacon. I love salads, but the Dirty South has a great menu of specialty burgers, steaks, sweet tea chicken tenders served in a skillet and more, including my son’s favorite — lobster mac and cheese.
The Dirty South is a new jewel in Angleton, with live music and dancing on most nights, a full bar, a fantastic brunch menu with mimosas, even a large room and back patio that can be reserved for special events. I have hosted a bridal shower there, and my childhood best friend threw my daughter a graduation brunch. Angela and Derrick Dees did an amazing remodel on the building, which sits on what could be considered Angleton’s main street, and there are beautiful suites they rent out upstairs.
After lunch, I popped in to Show Me Style boutique, which is right across the street and adjacent to the parking lot. The building also is home to one of Angleton’s newest murals, featuring longhorn cattle, so really the whole block is pretty cool.
I drove on over to West Columbia to visit one of the cutest little shops in the county — Lucy Goose Market at 309 S. 17th St. This store has the best vibe. There’s always a baby or a toddler around with the owners, and I swear my pulse slows a little when I walk in to the impeccably decorated store. I plan to write more about them soon, but if you’re in West Columbia before my next column, check them out and also Harper’s Mercantile, where I always find fun, quirky things for my daughter.
Brazos Mall was my Sunday stop, with Dillards, of course, Buckle, TJ Maxx and Home Goods among the destinations. Brazos Mall is a Shop Local Shop Strong business, so any purchases there are fair game to upload to our photo gallery and win gift cards. Which reminds me, I can hit El Chico this week to squeeze my favorite server, Nancy Peason, before they close at the end of the year.
T’Salta at 101 Plantation in Lake Jackson also made my list this week, where I found the coolest measure-and-cut table runner for my Christmas celebration and a cookbook for a gift.
Back to the food theme, Swamp Shack was the perfect setting for a business lunch with a buddy. If you read The Facts, you know of Drew and Becka Ryder, who own Swamp Shack and On the River in Freeport. They are huge community supporters who were named Business Owners of the Year at our Citizen of the Year luncheon this year, and the redfish I enjoyed at Swamp Shack was perfect. Cajun is my favorite food. I really wish I’d have taken a photo, but you’ll have to go check it out for yourself.
If your memory is better than mine, or you have better self control, visit these restaurants and the others on our list, like our neighbor in Clute, DJ’s Barbecue, and take a photo and upload it to our Shop Local Shop Strong gallery, and you can win one of two $1,000 shopping sprees courtesy of Freeport LNG and BASF Corp.
Try out the shops listed here, too. You’ll find gifts with character, and you will be giving back to your community spending money you’d be spending anyway. That means wins all around.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.