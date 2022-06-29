One of the dangers of printing things in advance, a common newspaper practice — we only have one press, after all — is that by the time a product hits the streets, the information could be out of date. It usually happens when we write about an upcoming event, only to have that concert or show called off or rescheduled.
In this specific case, though, it’s all in the title.
The Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce dropped the “interim” title for Michele Allison, officially making her the chamber’s president and CEO. The news came the day after we printed the latest edition of Brazoria County Business Journal that includes Allison in several photos, still identifying her in the caption as “interim.”
Those who have seen the work Allison has done after the board jettisoned Kathleen Hopkins in February knew it likely would be only a matter of time before the interim became permanent. She has done a great job working with chamber staff to build the chamber’s profile in the community and on social media.
“Michele is the right leader for The Chamber,” Board Chairman Shane Jennings said in a statement announcing the promotion. “Michele’s extensive background and heart for her community and businesses alike will strengthen business partnerships, develop strategic alliances and help lead Angleton in a great direction. The board believes her strong leadership experience and vast connections with the community will be a continuing enhancement for The Chamber.”
Congratulations to her, officially, on the success of the last few months building a foundation for Central Brazoria County’s growing business community.
“I am very excited to be the President and CEO of The Chamber officially,” she said in the statement. “As The Chamber evolves through the changing climate of the world, I believe The Chamber is in a position to be a catalyst for change, economic development, and a place where incredible networking happens amongst businesses.”
While we’re applauding the Angleton Chamber leadership, congratulations as well to its former longtime president, Beth Journeay, who recently received the Marvin Hurley Award from the Texas Council of Chamber Executives. The award is presented annually to an individual for chamber-related career accomplishments and exceptional contributions to the Chamber of Commerce profession as a whole.
Journeay, who retired in 2020, is a worthy recipient.
FROM OUR JOURNAL
Speaking of Business Journal, you’ll find the June installment in Thursday’s edition of The Facts. It has more than chamber photos worth looking at.
Reporter/editor Gayla Murphy, who is taking point on the monthly section’s main content, talked with owners of fireworks stands about how they expected this season to go for them. Businesses that have only about 20 days a year to make a profit can find things like burn bans a little unsettling, but they are expecting a strong sales period for the July 4 holiday.
Spoiler alert, though: Bottle rockets aren’t the only thing at fireworks stands heading skyward.
We also catch up on some of the things happening a little bit to our north with a spotlight on Alvin and Manvel, which seems to have new businesses appearing like they’re being Jiffy-Popped. And there is plenty more on the way soon, officials in that area tell us.
It’s a good, newsy issue. Hope you grab a copy Thursday.
QUICK UPDATE
We write about Rainbow of Hope Texas a few months back in Brazos Monthly magazine, and the nonprofit’s work appears to be gaining momentum.
The Rosharon operation, which provides recreational and educational opportunities to people with physical, emotional, mental or developmental challenges, recently joined the Alvin-Manvel Chamber of Commerce and will be having a ribbon-cutting to celebrate July 20.
Equine therapy is at the core of Rainbow of Hope’s mission, proving especially beneficial to those on the autism spectrum. It is not yet for small children, focusing on young adults who will benefit from connecting with animals and the land in a comforting environment.
If you missed our story on Ann Henderson and her vision for Rainbow of Hope, you can read it at bit.ly/3bEtORv.
