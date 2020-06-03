In the wake of major corporations declaring bankruptcy and closing local chain stores, I’m happy to report some new businesses opening this week.
What makes this especially great is they are family-owned restaurants and likely will be staffed by people who live and work right here in Brazoria County.
There are also some reopenings and closings in this column, with one major disappointment for me. However, stay tuned for the great pun I’ve made out of it.
Italian restaurant rebrands, will reopen
I reported Italian Garden Grill in Lake Jackson closed back in December, but I didn’t have the full story then. Owner Labi Kurtaj closed the restaurant while he went back “home” to Italy to get married.
After sorting through some circumstances, he plans to reopen the restaurant as “Roma Italian.”
“So now I’m going to reopen, but I needed to change something,” Kurtaj said.
The restaurant will still have sit-down service, authentic Italian food and wine and beer, he said. They just have to figure out exactly when they’ll be able to reopen.
Kurtaj went to Italy for New Year’s and got married, and by the time he came back, “COVID-19 had happened,” he said. He didn’t have the chance to reopen then and wants to now, with the new name.
“I’m working hard to open as soon as I can,” Kurtaj said.
The inside will be pretty much the same, but they are cleaning and freshening things up, he said.
His wife and her family will be coming from New York to help open and run the restaurant, Kurtaj said.
I’ll keep you updated on when Roma Italian will officially open. I never got to try Italian Garden Grill, so I’m excited I will get this chance.
This is the building at 3 Circle Way, shared with the old Lake Theater. I don’t have any updates on that portion of the building, but I’ll keep poking around.
Wings and tenders coming to Angleton
Angleton residents have likely seen the “coming soon” sign at the old Derek’s Sandwiches & Delicatessen location at 1200 N. Velasco St. Gordon’s Wings and Tenders should open sometime in mid-July, Kent Feng said.
This is Feng’s newest venture in Southern Brazoria County. You may recognize his food and ownership from China Max, which is in Brazos Mall’s food court, or Jinwe Cajun Seafood & Ramen, also in Lake Jackson.
Feng has owned China Max for 12 years. Jinwe is a newer restaurant which opened in 2018. It was originally Jinwe Ramen & Sushi, but rebranded to include cajun seafood.
Feng seems to be rather multi-talented when it comes to food. He had a chicken tenders restaurant in New Hampshire years ago and since that was successful, he wanted to bring a similar concept to Angleton, he said.
He also enjoys cooking wings, so this will be a great place to get both. It will be a fast-service restaurant, but will have tables and televisions so patrons can stay and enjoy the food, Feng said.
The restaurant was supposed to open this week, but we all know what’s going on.
“The time right now, we wanted to hold it for a couple weeks because we wanted to see how everything is going,” Feng said.
Next month is looking good for the opening, he said.
China Max has been doing well for longer than a decade, and Feng is considering bringing a similar fast Chinese concept to Angleton, he said. I’ll get more details on that if it happens.
Gulf Coast Auto
Grill reopens
Gulf Coast Auto Park never stopped selling cars, but in the interest of public safety, it had temporarily closed the Gulf Coast Grill.
The Angleton lunchtime favorite is back open this week, operating from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“I would say about 75 percent of our business every day is from people who just come to eat and have no other reason to be at the dealership,” Public Relations and Marketing Director Kailey Holian said.
The grill is inside the Ford building at Gulf Coast Auto Park. It has rotating specials that are updated daily at www.gulfcoastford.net/gc-grill.html, along with everyday menu items.
Holian’s favorite is roast beef on Wednesdays, she said.
Staff were able to spread out seating into the patio and showroom, install plexiglass to protect staff and guests and spread out the line to maintain social distancing, Holian said.
“The ladies are very excited to be back,” Holian said.
Holian might be among the happiest to see the grill reopen, since she’ll no longer have to worry about what she’s having for lunch, she said.
I’m in Tuesday Mourning
In my first business column back in October, I wrote about the haul I got from Tuesday Morning and how excited I was that the Clute location was expanding its hours. I still use the cat head-shaped dish to hold my coffee spoon and a wire basket to hold my cat toys.
The corporation declared bankruptcy and announced it will close 132 locations in a “first round” of closings this summer, and to my dismay, Clute’s location at 105 Dixie Drive is on the list.
“These stores were identified as underperforming or are situated in areas where too many locations are in close proximity,” the company said in a statement.
Considering the next-closest location to Clute is in Friendswood, our local store might have been “underperforming.”
I love a good discount store, especially with home decor, puzzles, kitchenware and more. Returning to HomeGoods for the first time since the pandemic was amazing. I hope I can make it to Tuesday Morning before it closes as well.
The retailer plans to close 230 of its 687 stores this summer after filing for bankruptcy May 27, national outlets reported.
