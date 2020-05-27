LAKE JACKSON — Two local small business owners, who also serve as their stores’ primary employees, knew they couldn’t get breaks on their rent even though the pandemic made their business suffer. So, they got creative.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s how you survive,” Ron Martin of Grapevine Gifts in Lake Jackson said. “Just make changes.”
Martin knew his landlord wouldn’t offer a break on his rent and hasn’t had any contact with him, he said. They couldn’t afford to shut their doors and still pay all of their overhead costs, so they began selling essentials, including masks and hand sanitizer.
“We had started looking at this early, so we planned and were prepared,” Martin said.
Unable to reach her landlord directly, Kamisha Jackson, owner of Stand Out Fashion in Lake Jackson, contacted her landlord’s attorney to see if he was willing to “work with me” regarding May rent. Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to close all nonessential businesses kept her doors closed to shoppers throughout some of March and all of April.
The attorney responded with a letter specifying Jackson would need to uphold her end of the contract and pay her May rent in timely fashion and in full, or plan to vacate. It is a hard time for both tenants and landlords, the letter said.
Stand Out Fashion opened 11 months ago.
“We truly got the first-year trials,” Jackson said.
Those tests taught her a lot about how to keep business flowing, she said. That includes promoting herself on social media, leaving the nerves behind and doing curbside orders, Jackson said.
“When you want to survive … the tough get tougher,” she said.
There were times she feared not reopening.
“You have those feelings, but I never succumb to the feeling,” Jackson said.
Faithful and supportive customers and family have helped her through the lockdown and the reopening almost feels like a new beginning, Jackson said.
“I can see the ball slowly rolling,” she said.
Stand Out Fashion did get a small Payroll Protection Program federal loan, too. But she mainly thanks God for opening this door for her and keeping her going.
Martin’s landlord leases to six businesses, three of which are local like Grapevine Gifts, and three have corporate owners, he said.
“He knows he’s getting his money from the three,” Martin said.
He knew there would be no break, but they had already begun saving money for taxes they knew would be higher this year and designing a website, he said.
“We were just lucky,” Martin said.
Now they’re selling masks made by a U.S. T-shirt vendor, which Martin said he is proud of because only 2 percent of clothes in the U.S. are manufactured in the country.
They are selling a ton of these masks, which are just as strong as paper and surgical style, he said, and probably have about 70 in stock right now.
Their website has helped them sell masks to customers in California and wind chimes to customers in Florida and Michigan, Martin said.
“It was all about, don’t just sit back and wait,” he said.
They did the research and expanded on what they normally sold, Martin said. People still have birthdays, anniversaries and now graduation and Father’s Day, so they are seeing business pick up again, Martin said.
Jackson is excited to get to her store every day, she said.
“Through all of that, we’re happy to be here,” Jackson said.
