Given the anticipation for the opening of Nothing Bundt Cakes in Lake Jackson, it’s surprising people aren’t lined up at the door like they’re waiting for a Black Friday doorbuster.
If they line up today, though, the wait shouldn’t be too long.
Lisset Sousa, who co-owns the franchise with Ana Rondon, told me the city is scheduled to perform its health inspection on the storefront today, and if it passes, operations could start Friday.
“We’re going to do our best to be open this week,” Sousa said.
While Sousa and Rondon don’t live here, they plan to visit frequently and have their store involved in the community, Sousa said.
“We will be here at least once a week,” she said. “We plan to do doing some marketing around schools and companies. … We have already supported three different organizations.”
I’ve ordered bundt cakes through a Sweeny fundraiser that is expected to be supplied by the new Lake Jackson store, and people can expect to see more sales forms coming around as Sousa and Randon plan to be work with a lot of local partners.
“That’s what we want to do,” Sousa said. “We want involvement with nonprofits, fundraisers for schools, any sports teams that need out help or dance teams. We’re open both to fundraisers and sponsorships.”
The Lake Jackson franchise is the second for the women, who chose Brazosport after looking to expand from their successful store at Memorial Drive and Dairy Ashford in Houston.
“The franchise showed up the opportunity that was here and we looked at it and it makes a lot of sense,” Sousa said.
PARKING IN THE WAY
A proposed gas station and convenience store on This Way in Lake Jackson has hit a stumbling block in the number of parking spaces required by the city, but its developer is hopeful of a compromise that will allow the project to move forward.
Nomaan Ali of Buffalo Assets has a half-dozen stores in Houston and hopes to make his Lake Jackson operation the best of the bunch, he said.
“We want to do one better, more modern, with a cool, more rustic feel to it,” he said.
The sticking point with his original plans is that Lake Jackson requires 10 parking spaces per 1,000 square feet of store space, which is about double what they mandate in Houston, he said.
“It’s really in the early stages of development. We’re trying to come up with a site plan now,” Ali said. “We’re going back and forth with the city on parking spaces.”
Ali will come up with a plan that increases the amount of parking and will hope the Lake Jackson Planning Commission allows it some variation on the 10-space mandate.
The store would go on a vacant lot between the bank and the old Rickochet’s building, he said. The convenience store will be 4,000 square feet with an auxiliary space of about 1,200 square feet that could house a spirits shop, but it would not house a restaurant, according to city documents.
There will be four to six fueling pods accounting for up to a dozen dispensing spots.
Ali is hopeful a deal on the parking situation can be worked out. He anticipates it would be four or five months from the time plans were approved for the store to open.
“We’re really excited to develop. We just really hoping the city works with us. We love the city,” Ali said.
A LITTLE MORE TIME
We’ve heard the expected closure of Luby’s in Lake Jackson could be pushed back into February and have reached out to the restaurant’s general manager for confirmation, but had not heard back as yet.
Lake Jackson Building Official David Walton said he had heard the same timeline but didn’t have any more information about it.
For all the consternation about Luby’s departing, we have to point out we’ve actually been blessed the restaurant has been around this long. The company filed bankruptcy in 2020 and announced plans to liquidate all its assets before Calvin Gin stepped up to buy the cafeteria chain and its brand.
Real estate wasn’t part of the deal, though, meaning the company retained the right to sell any of its properties, which the company continues to sell off.
The Lake Jackson location was expected to close a year ago before Gin’s newly formed company took over Luby’s existing 32 locations, all of which he intended to continue operating. Since then, however, many of the stores have closed, including the restaurant in Shadow Creek Ranch, which made way for a Spec’s.
It is sad when iconic restaurants are lost to a community, and Lake Jackson is finding itself especially prone to it this year — Smithhart’s downtown made way for the recently opened Grazia’s Italian Grill, El Chico is closing to allow Cavendar’s space in Brazos Mall and Luby’s will be home to a sports bar.
The reality is when someone doesn’t own the building in which they operate, they could lose their space at any time. That’s what happened in all three Lake Jackson cases.
QUICK HITS
Walton brought us up to speed on a couple other construction projects recently permitted in Lake Jackson.
The Starbucks at Brazos Mall will be spending an estimate $450,000 to renovate the inside of its coffee house, and Kohl’s has received a permit for an estimated $300,000 in work at its store. Walton didn’t know off the top of his head what the Kohl’s project entails but promises to get back to me with that information.
Also undergoing significant renovation in Lake Jackson is the McDonald’s, which has a request pulled for an estimated $310,000 worth of improvements, and what will be the Neuragenex pain management center. After about $1.7 million worth of renovations, it will move into what had been built to house a Neighbors urgent care center near H-E-B.
