A s I mentioned last week, it is the sad reality that some businesses won’t be able to open their doors on the other side of this pandemic. Today’s column reports a few of those, but I’d like to begin with some happy news.
Even in times of uncertainty and declining business, large companies in Brazoria County continue to prioritize needs of others.
BACH gets $10,000 donation
Gulf Coast Auto Park’s leadership decided to donate $20 from each vehicle sale to Brazoria County Citizens with Handicaps during April in honor of Autism Awareness Month.
BACH staff were overwhelmed to find out that the donations totaled $8,040, but the dealership decided to round it up and unveiled a $10,000 check May 13.
“I can’t even tell you … it’s just awesome,” BACH Executive Director Teresa Croft said.
BACH had two of its major fundraisers canceled due to the pandemic, which cost them about $80,000, she said. The organization gets federal funding for just one of its programs, which makes up about 30 percent of the total annual budget, Croft said.
This is an organization that relies on community support to do extremely important work, Gulf Coast Auto General Manager Mark Holian said.
It wasn’t a great time in the car business, but Holian said an article right here in The Facts made people aware and encouraged an uptick in business.
This is a good reminder that non-COVID-19 causes continue to need funds to operate throughout this pandemic, even when their annual fundraisers aren’t there to encourage you to donate.
Dow donates protective equipment
Dow Chemical Co. is an example of a company that has made community needs a top priority.
Along with donations to food pantries and feeding the people running the county’s health department, the company has now donated personal protective equipment and necessities to the Texas Division of Emergency Management and state government.
Specifically, Dow West Virginia operations produced 800 gallons of hand sanitizer, which was shipped to Freeport in large drums and “down packed” before it went to the division of emergency management, according to a news release.
Dow also donated more than 90,000 non-surgical masks and 25,000 non-surgical downs to the state government, the release states. The state will distribute these to first responders from all over Texas who request equipment. These responders can work anywhere PPE might be required, like dentist offices and nursing homes, according to the release.
It is cool to think that donations people in the state really need come from a company’s operations based right here in Brazoria County. What Dow and other industrial companies do here is extremely important and it’s always heartwarming to see them give back.
“In these unprecedented times, the path forward is to find our way together,” the news release states. “We thank our partners and everyone from Team Dow who made these donations possible.”
Brazos Avenue Market closing one location
For several business reasons, not just the pandemic, Brazos Avenue Market is merging its Lake Jackson location with the Angleton and West Columbia locations, co-owner Taryn Wollam said.
“We’ve definitely had to make some changes moving forward,” she said. “We’re excited about these changes and we think it’ll really strengthen our brand and we can focus on our customers.”
The Lake Jackson location at 34 Circle Way reopened when allowed this month, but will close when May ends.
The owner of Champagne’s Appliance Television & Service next door owns the Brazos Avenue Market building and will put it back up for rent, an employee told me.
Brazos Avenue Market will be able to move its stock to the Angleton store, 126 N Velasco St., and the original West Columbia location, 333 W. Brazos Ave.
It’s sad to see any business shutter, but Brazos Avenue Market has been going strong throughout the pandemic and it seems they will be around to help residents find cute clothes, shoes and accessories for years to come.
Royal Haze closes its cigar bar
A second downtown Lake Jackson business that will soon be empty is Royal Haze Bar at 38 Circle Way. The business had been open for 10 months.
“It is with great sadness we announce the closing of our current location during this pandemic,” the business posted on social media May 3, after posting that they were open a few days earlier.
But while the operators have closed their doors, they still plan to offer cigar and hookah services online and on-the-go. They will sell hookah rentals, hookah equipment, cigars and related products online and through social media, according to the company page.
Call 979-341-0528 or email royalhazebar@gmail.com for those services.
Some retailers file for bankruptcy, close
Zales in Brazos Mall is permanently closing, Lake Jackson Building Official David Walton told me that he heard.
“I expect more, I’ll be honest,” Walton said. “I just don’t think that there’s a way around it.”
Of course, the temporary, mandatory closures of many retail stores, eateries and entertainment venues will have a profound impact on local and national businesses. This is a sampling of a few places I have discovered are closing, but I’m sure there will be more.
J.C. Penney will permanently close almost 242 stores as part of a bankruptcy plan. Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne does not know whether Brazos Mall will be one of those locations, he said during a City Council meeting Monday night. There is another location in Pearland.
Stage Stores, the parent company of Palais Royal and Gordmans, also filed for bankruptcy, but it’s less clear how it will impact the stores. They are conducting liquidation sales across their brands but are hoping a buyer rescues them, the company announced.
I reached out to the same media contact I had spoken to when I found out the Angleton and Brazos Mall Palais Royal locations would be converted to Gordmans. She informed me that her public relations firm is not “currently engaged” with Stage stores and encouraged me to reach out to the company directly.
I sent an email and haven’t heard anything back. I went into the Brazos Mall Palais Royal on Tuesday and besides a “we’re open” banner outside, it looked eerily similar to when I went to the store in January. Many shelves are empty and pretty much everything is discounted.
I hope we still get some Gordmans, because this girl loves a good discount store.
Pier 1 announced it will be closing all stores, which will include one in the Silverlake area of Pearland.
Other businesses plan to reopen
Councilman J.B. Baker had heard some concerns about Luby’s restaurant and wanted to know if they will re-open, he said at Monday’s meeting.
Meagan Borth, assistant to the city manager, quickly assured him Luby’s website says the Lake Jackson location will reopen. What a relief!
Remember that the city lost its Fuddruckers, but Luby’s does an express version of its burgers. I’m sure many people look forward to them opening again.
Walton has heard from several restaurants around town with large dining rooms, like China Star buffet, that it would not be worth it for them to open at 25 percent capacity. One has to sell 300 meals a day to justify paying the day’s expenses, Walton said.
As Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing restaurants to increase to 50 percent capacity Friday, more places might find it worth it to begin operating again.
Also on Friday, businesses including bowling alleys and skating rinks can reopen.
Ten Pin Entertainment, the Angleton bowling alley, is ready to reopen at the 25 percent allowed capacity Friday, according to its social media.
Krazy Sk8, the roller skating rink in Clute, will also reopen at 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to its website. Operations will be slightly different to ensure everyone’s safety and children 12 and younger will need to be accompanied by an adult.
