Finding a home is easy when God is your real estate agent.
Divine guidance is what brought Cedric and Arlene Haller to Freeport and convinced them to open a new restaurant there, where heavenly soul food and barbecue will be served, Cedric Haller said.
The story of how they got to Southern Brazoria County and how all of the pieces fell into place is inspiring and a testament to the couple’s faith.
Both the Hallers have worked in a variety of jobs and were looking for what to do next when God directed them to the coast, Cedric Haller said. It surprised him given he intended to move to the north of Houston, where he has roots, not 75 miles further south. But he’s a good listener, and after he was directed to a rental house on First Street in Freeport, they headed to Brazoria County, Haller said.
His original intent to set up a barbecue service there with his rundown pit didn’t work because of Freeport’s food service regulations, Haller said.
Someone then directed him to Ocean Food Mart at 231 Second St., which had undergone a lot of renovation — including a food service area just waiting for someone to move in.
It answered the Hallers’ prayers to be able to “sell some food and make people happy,” he said.
The lone hindrance remaining was that old barbecue pit, Haller said. It makes delicious meat, but with rust spots and a missing wheel, it was far from ideal. Out of nowhere, someone with a high-end pit and trailer — one costing in the $25,000 range, Haller said — offered it for the couple’s use. No way they could afford it, Haller told the pit’s owner, but the man insisted they give it a try and they could work out some sort of agreement if they liked it.
Oh yeah, they liked it — just one more blessing on the path they believe God laid out for them.
“It’s definitely a God thing,” Haller said. “I didn’t have a penny, and everything I’ve needed to get this restaurant going, somebody brought it to me. I’ve been down here not even 100 days, and every single day, God sent something to make this vision. All my wife and I really want to do is share some food and make people happy.”
Until having the journey to owning a restaurant put on his heart, Haller didn’t know it also was his wife’s dream. She is a fantastic cook, he said, and he has perfected the rub that makes his barbecue unlike anything people have tasted before.
He got his start working a pit when he was 14, Haller said, when he told his mother he wanted some of that “black beef with the sauce on it.” She sent him outside to the pit and told him to find someone to show him what to do, he said.
“Man, the first 10 years I burned up everything,” Haller said. “It was edible, but nothing I could present to anyone.”
But through the years, starting with basic small pits and moving up to barrel pits, he perfected hit flavors and technique.
“For the last 15 to 20 years, everybody has been telling me — including people who have won awards as pitmasters — I have something really special,” Haller said. “I was just pleased with people telling me they liked it.”
Arlene Haller’s cooking experience goes back even further, her husband said. She started cooking at the age of 8 because her mother worked two jobs and she was the oldest child. Most of what is served at the restaurant will be made by her hands.
Those include traditional soul food favorites like beans and rice, smothered pork chops, fried pork chops, fried chicken, wings, cabbage, cornbread, collard greens, mixed vegetables with broccoli, peach cobbler, banana pudding and sweet potato pie.
Cedric Haller will stick to the barbecue and Arlene will stick to her specialties, a marriage of skills made in heaven sure to please people, he said.
“My wife is the same way when she cooks. She likes to sit there and watch you smile,” Haller said.
He expects the quality of the food and that Freeport did not have a soul food or barbecue restaurant will keep the new restaurant busy.
“It’s like an oasis in the desert for a thirsty man,” Haller said.
The hours are flexible to start out as the Hallers get a feel for when customers want to eat, and the same is true of the menu, he said. Having just opened Monday, the plan is to focus on lunch with breakfast coming. So is delivery, which Haller expects to be a game-changer for employees at Port Freeport and City Hall nearby.
Soul food will be sold exclusively Monday through Friday, with barbecue added Thursday through Saturday, including oxtail on Fridays. Hours initially will be from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Those are subject to change based on customer traffic.
“Will adjust based on demand, food and hours. The community controls what’s on the menu as well as the hours. All that stuff is negotiable,” Haller said. “What we want to do is give people what they want when they want it.”
KICKING IT
The main goal of the self-defense classes offered at Premier Martial Arts, which opened Saturday in Lake Jackson, is to prevent a fight, head instructor Tyler Raymond said.
“We teach first is communication first, being able to talk the situation down,” he said. “We don’t want you to get in a confrontation at all. Second step, you need to be able to defend yourself in case things do escalate. To be able to get out of any situation you get into, such as grabbing our wrist, grabbing out shirt, grabbing our body, and deal with the defense of thrown punches and if it comes to it throwing punches to get out of there if escape is not possible.”
The use of martial arts skills to handle potential confrontations is personal for Raymond, who for into the discipline when he was being bullied a lot as a young teenager, the Angleton native said. He fell in love with it, progressing to boxing, jiu jitsu and cage fighting before coming back home to Brazoria County.
Premier isn’t singularly focused, teaching a variety of disciplines. It starts with small system classes, which are introductory courses intended to give people a boost of confidence. It also has longer-term programs that include karate, Tae Kwon Do, Krav Maga and kickboxing.
Courses are available for both children and adults. Hours are from 4:30 to 9 p.m. weekdays except Wednesday, and the staff will be putting on events in the community on Saturdays, Raymond said.
One of the attractions beyond those seeking to collect belts is youth birthday parties. The $300 price varies based on the number of children who attend, but it comes with plenty of martial arts activities and other neat stuff, Raymond said.
“Whoever’s birthday it is gets to be the ‘Black Belt of the Day,’” he said. “They get to teach their own class. They get to cut the cake with a real Samurai sword and then we have a whole bunch of fun and games.”
The Lake Jackson location of Premier Martial Arts is at 101 Winding Way. For information, visit pmalakejackson.com, call 979-999-1905 or email admin@pmalakejackson.com.
EVERYONE GET SMALL
The public is welcome to the first Shop Local Showcase from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College in Lake Jackson.
A joint effort of the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce, Brazosport College Small Business Development Center and Economic Development Alliance of Brazoria County, its dual focus is to promote small businesses while giving their owners guidance on how to make their venture more successful.
Businesses that want to participate have until Friday to register by contacting Donna Moran at the Brazosport chamber at 979-285-2501 or donna@brazosportchamber.org.
If the public wants to see what the couple dozen participating small businesses have to offer, they just have to walk in the door. Admission is free.
