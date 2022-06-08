When our Jack Russell, Chance, heads to Brazos Woods Pet Resort in Richwood, he knows the destination because we tell him he’s going to “the spa.” Once inside, the door doesn’t hit him in the tail — he’s ready for some “me” time and loves it there.
As a rescue with claustrophobia, likely caused by the many months spent in the shelter, crating is traumatic for him, and we wouldn’t subject him to it. That’s why we always put him in a facility where he’s got some room to stretch out and spend time with the resort’s other guests.
Fortunately, there are many “spas” in Brazosport, and for folks West of the Brazos, a new place for our four-legged loved ones is open in a historic home.
Fur Babies Bed and Biscuit had its official grand opening Saturday in the Upham house at 409 S. 17th St. in West Columbia. I was out of town and couldn’t attend myself, but from what I can tell, it is set up to be a home away from home for our fur babies.
There are doggy beds, rugs and furniture for the guests to relax on; a giant yard for playtime and socializing; and staff and volunteers to provide some love and attention.
When dogs dream, it probably looks a lot like Fur Babies Bed and Biscuit.
The facility offers daycare programs and overnight boarding, with packages available for multiple days and nights. Prices vary by length of stay and the dog’s size, and the prices seem to be in line with other local pet resorts.
One big difference with Fur Babies is it promises to have someone in the boarding house 24/7. It also requires a meet and greet before accepting any dog for daycare or boarding to ensure it plays well with others.
For rates or information, visit furbnb.us or call 979-313-1057.
ON WITH THE SHOW
We had reporter Raven Wuebker poking around to find out what was happening with the Wellborne Cinema in Alvin, which at one point appeared to be ready to shutter amid a misunderstanding between its operator and landlord.
Owner Andrew Thomas posted on the cinema’s Facebook page a couple of weeks ago the theater has been saved.
“Our landlord has agreed to a plan to keep the theater in Alvin and hopefully open and thriving for many years to come,” Thomas wrote. “She understands the value to the community the theater represents and is engaged in the effort to keep it here.”
Originally operated as the Alvin Premiere 5, the theater at 324 E. House St. closed in 2008. After undergoing renovations, it reopened as a four-screen movie house on Christmas Day 2013, according to Cinema Treasures, which catalogs historic theaters.
Thomas signed a five-year lease extension around February 2020 — just in time for COVID-19 to shut everything down. He shared on social media that he had gotten behind on his rent payments because of the pandemic rent but hoped to work out a plan with the landlord to catch up.
Initially, the landlord said no, Thomas wrote, but they later came to an understanding and the theater could open as soon as this weekend.
Thomas added he had spent more than $40,000 renovating the theater for its reopening.
We reached out to Thomas multiple times ourselves without any luck, but we hope he is able to make things work for the Wellborne.
HARBOR FREIGHT HIRING
Last week, we told you about La Madeleine seeking to staff up. Well, if baking brioche isn’t your frappé, Harbor Freight Tools is gearing up for its scheduled opening this summer.
The work converting the former Food King/Arlan’s supermarket into three store spaces is complete, with Harbor Freight taking over the storefront on the left, Family Dollar on the right and an undetermined tenant in the middle, Lake Jackson Building Official David Walton told City Council this week.
The store is expected to employ 25 to 30 in roles such as sales and logistics supervisors, senior associated and sales associates. Sign up online jobs.harborfreight.com.
GEAR UP FOR SHOP LOCAL
It’s only two weeks before the big Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce Shop Local Weekend, a new program aiming to boost local businesses.
The weekend will kick off with a continental breakfast at 9:30 a.m. June 24 at the chamber. Free shopping bags will be handed out, which will include the list of current chamber members and the written rules and regulations. Shoppers will then have the weekend to shop at any chamber member business and in the receipts for a chance at a $1,000 prize.
We will have more details in The Facts in the days preceding the big event, or if you’re so excited about it that you need to know sooner, call the chamber at 979-285-2501 or visit brazosport.org.
