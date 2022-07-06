Jody Ainbinder has converted her personal journey into one that others can experience.
The owner of Mermaid Essentials in Surfside Beach started making soaps, essential oils and other natural products about seven years ago. It evolved into healing crystals, which users say energize healing when touched.
“It was a personal journey trying to find a healthier way of living,” Ainbinder said. “Started with essential oils, making my own soaps and beauty products from home. It led me on a path somehow, someway to crystals and crystal energy and working with crystals for healing and health.”
Working in industrial construction, when she would share her products, coworkers would ask if they could get some for their significant others.
“Some of the people I worked with were interested in what I was doing and asked to sample some of what I was making for myself, so I sent out samples,” Ainbinder said. “From there, those guys were just like, ‘Hey, we love your stuff. Can you make us some for our wives’ and stuff like that.”
They were so well-received that when the pandemic gave her time to think, she decided to take her life in a different direction.
“Through COVID, I basically, from working at home and everything, I ended up making a bunch of product and I’m sitting there reevaluating life and I said, ya know, I’m done with construction and working with industry and I might as well follow my path and follow my dream,” she said.
She immediately went from selling to friends to having her own mobile shop, which she set up next to Sharky’s in Surfside Beach, where you’ll also find Culture Coffee, another business getting its start away from the brick-and-mortar model.
Ainbinder, a Navy veteran and 23-year Brazosport resident, has been in business for about a month and is slowly learning the ropes of running a retail store. Word of mouth has been good so far, she said, and Surfside Beach seems to have the right vibe for the products she sells.
“I think it’s just the demographic of people, very generally diverse, laid-back, easy going people, people who are more into natural ways of living,” she said. “It just seems that they migrate toward the beach. And Surfside doesn’t really have anything like my store.”
Her offerings include jewelry, shells, unique homemade goods, ceremonial herbs, essential oils and minerals. Being that it’s in a tourist location, she also stocks some souvenir items.
Mermaid Essentials is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. You can find the store on social media at www.facebook.com/mermaidessentials22 or call 979-824-2039.
NOW, THAT’S A BARGAIN
We usually head into TJ Maxx from its outside entrance, but given we had just had lunch Saturday at Texas Roadhouse, we took the indoor route at Brazos Mall. Doing so led us to a corner store in the mall we didn’t know about.
Tripple Star Clothing is a small women’s clothing shop with everything priced at $8.99. It includes a variety of clothing suitable for young women up to those who might be in the neighborhood of the half-century mark.
Among the offerings are leggings, lightweight dresses, novelty shirts, undergarments, beach cover ups and just about any other casual item a woman could need. I picked out a lightweight, knee-length dress for my wife that will be perfect for our upcoming Mexican vacation. Having looked for similar-type dresses at major retailers, the price could not be beat, especially given its quality is on par with the bigger-name brands.
One of the things about mall shopping these days is with a lot of the national chains scaling back, it opens the way for lesser-known shops like Tripple Star Clothing, Bin Drop and RAAH Clothing to compete in the market. All make it worth a leisurely stroll through the mall if you haven’t made it past the anchor stores lately.
HONOR A HERO
H-E-B is looking for 500 Texans serving in uniform away from home to receive an Operation Appreciation care package as a sign of the company’s gratitude to our military heroes.
Recipients will receive a care package filled with popular H-E-B items to give them a taste of home while they are serving their country far from Texas. The nominator also can include inspirational words in the comments section to be shared on a notecard in the package.
The effort is one of more than 100 Independence Day celebrations H-E-B supports each year across Texas as part of the H-E-B Operation Appreciation program, the company said. Launched in 2013, the program has provided more than $10 million, H-E-B said.
To nominate someone, fill out the form at www.facebook.com/HEB. Care packages are limited to the first 500 submissions, so don’t wait to register.
