Considering a lot of the family-owned businesses that have become icons in our communities, there is some commonality. Dairy Bar, Red Snapper and Lake Hardware are among the places that came to mind where the founders said “this is the place” and never moved.
Soileau’s Tire Pros in Angleton is part of that group whose roots are sunk deep into Mother Earth. The business last week celebrated 60 years in the same spot off East Mulberry Street.
Huey Soileau — pronounced “swallow” for my fellow non-Cajuns — opened the place in 1962 and put to use all the knowledge he had gained from his time in the military, which included service in the Korean War. He thought Angleton needed a business that provided quality repairs, routine maintenance and tire services for an increasingly auto-dependent society.
“His friend who was in the parts business down the street here said, ‘Man, you oughta check this out,’” son Mark Soileau said. “So they came over, convinced my mom, we’ll come back to Angleton. That was the start of it right there. But it’s been the same thing all these years.”
The business would benefit from knowledge Soileau’s father instilled in young Huey Soileau, the now 94-year-old said.
“My dad told me when I was probably about 12 years old, he said, ‘Son, whatever you tell a person you’re going to do, do it,” Soileau told us during an interview back in 2019. “Don’t ever go back on your word. Be honest with everyone you talk to. Your word is your bond.’”
Talking with his family members who still operate the business — there now are fourth-generation Soileau descendants in the building — that bond remains with each customer who walks into the store.
“It’s been pretty much my whole life,” Mark Soileau said. “The people of Angleton have been unbelievable, and then we have people coming from Alvin, Liverpool, West Columbia, Brazoria, Sweeny, Freeport … they come from all over.”
During its anniversary celebration last week, Nancy Wollam shared a tear-inducing story of how as a young, single mother she bought a used car that desperately needed two tires.
“They told me to go to ‘soul-yous,’ and I had never heard of ‘soul-yous,’” she said. “So I went over here and I didn’t have the money. I was making $1.67 an hour and didn’t have the money and Mr. Soileau said, ‘How about I let you pay me out.’ I said, ‘I would greatly appreciate it.’
“You have no idea how hard it was for a single mom back then. I don’t know what I would have done without him. A lot of people don’t ever do that, even back then.”
That dedication to going above and beyond to help people hasn’t waned in six decades. The Soileaus have demonstrated that family businesses are not just part of the fabric of a community, but its soul.
PIZZA THE ACTION
Before moving out of Freeport a few years ago, the places to get a decent pizza were pretty limited. Beyond Domino’s, a short-lived Pizza Hut delivery service and a Bella Roma location came and went, but the city was pretty much a pizza desert.
It is about to be a pizza oasis.
A new Pizza Hut moved in by Arlan’s after Bella Roma moved out, and Pop’s Pizza at Barcadia downtown has a great reputation. Two more are joining them.
Drini Italian Grill has moved into the oft-recycled space next to the Red Top in the Arlan’s parking lot — I remember when it was Movie Gallery — at 325 S. Brazosport Blvd. It since housed a Chinese buffet and most recently Maria Bonita, a Mexican buffet doomed by the pandemic.
It will be the second location for the family-owned business, whose West Columbia restaurant has been a hit. Having sampled some of their pizza, it’s understandable why.
Also planned in Freeport is 7Pie, which is slated for the former Church’s Chicken building at Brazosport and Gulf boulevards. Whether that happens could run into some legal tangles given the owner, Shoney’s CEO David Davoudpour, is part of a group being sued over the Church’s franchises breaking their leases. A class-action suit is in the offing, we’re told.
We will pass along more developments on that aspect when we can track them down.
The same is true with a bunch of other new businesses recently opened or planned in Freeport. Building official Kasey Roman provided a list, and we will do some more work on them in the week ahead for the next Scoop.
DELECTABLE PEARLAND
Several restaurants that have people excited about coming to Brazosport have connections to Pearland, including the new Grazia Italian Kitchen in Lake Jackson and even the Marco’s Pizza franchises, which were inspired by Lance Aaslatten’s frequent visit to the chain’s Pearland locations.
There are dozens of great places to eat in Pearland, and there is a great opportunity to sample them coming up during the inaugural Pearland Restaurant Weeks.
Celebrate Pearland’s thriving culinary scene with a new charity dining event featuring curated menus and specialty offerings from Pearland’s most inspiring and delicious restaurants.
Running Monday through Nov. 20, it includes 14 eateries across the city so far, but others are welcome to jump on board. Asian-Cajun fusion, Italian favorites and barbecue are among the cuisines visitors and residents alike can explore.
Harold Wong of Pearland’s Boiling Dragon and Phaedra Cook of Houston Food Finder and the Pearland Convention and Visitors Bureau put together the event to champion local chefs and cuisines. Hopes are it can become an annual event and grow to include more of the city’s unique eateries.
A portion of the proceeds from each Pearland Restaurant Weeks meal sold will be donated to the Pearland Neighborhood Center, a staple organization for many Brazoria County families whether they’re looking for utility assistance, essential food, and home items, or help in making the holidays a little brighter.
“Diners will visit a participating restaurant and order from that chef’s Pearland Restaurant Weeks offerings,” said our friend Rebekah Burns, marketing manager for the Pearland visitor’s bureau. “Whether they’re cooking up a three-course dinner for date night or offering a bundle of treats for a lunch special; restaurants have provided an array of options for people to choose from.”
Menus for each restaurant can be found at VisitPearland.com/RestaurantWeeks. For information, contact Burns at rburns@pearlandtx.gov or 281-997-5971.
We would encourage two other restaurants to get on board, a pair of favorites for Deborah and I when we lunch in Pearland before one of our weekend Sam’s Club outings — Mongo, a build-your-own-bowl Mongolian barbecues restaurant, and right up the road; Bonchon, which has Korean fried chicken to die for.
WE’RE WAITING
Checked in last week with Gene Werlin, who redeveloped the Plantation Village shopping center at This Way and the Highway 332 frontage road to include the recently opened McAlister’s and Le Madeleine, both of which have seen strong response.
One of the more anticipated additions for those of us who have never met a moist dessert we can’t down in a single sitting is Nothing Bundt Cakes, which based on its popularity as a fundraiser for local organizations, is sure to do immense business here. Unfortunately, the supply chain has left a hole in the middle of its plans, and the expected opening remains in flux.
A delay in receiving one of its ovens means it likely will be late this month at least before the bakery can start lining people out the door, Werlin said, but the outlook for it being open in time for the holiday season looks good. Fingers crossed around my readied fork.
MISSED ONE
Among the International Bank of Commerce branches lost when the financial services company shuttered its Brazoria County facilities was the one in Angleton, a reader there pointed out. Unlike the Lake Jackson and Freeport sites left empty by IBC, Angleton’s branch quickly had a new occupant — Prosperity Bank.
