I’m excited to write about two new family-owned restaurants that opened in the great city of Brazoria.
Not only do I love food, I love local business and seeing shuttered buildings come back to life.
I spoke to the women who opened these restaurants and both of them have had a lifelong dream of doing so. They might have opened around the same time on the same street and faced similar pandemic-related challenges, but these places are not connected in any other way.
There were already great options of places to eat in Brazoria, but these two should greatly expand those. One specializes in breakfast and lunch and the other lunch and dinner, so you don’t even have to wait more than a day to try them both.
Burnt Biscuit opens
If you think you’ll remember that name, that was part of Jackie Frazer’s goal. She encountered an unforgettable breakfast place when she went to visit her brother in Chicago, she told me. It was called the Burnt Toast Restaurant.
“That was the most amazing place I had ever been,” Frazer said. “I went with Burnt Biscuit because people won’t forget it.”
Frazer worked in the plants for the past six years, but has always planned on opening her own restaurant near her home in Wild Peach, she said.
“My mom and dad owned two restaurants growing up, so I always worked in them,” she said. “I’ve always said I was gonna open one, for like the last 10 years.”
She originally found a place in West Columbia, but the day she put her money down, the pandemic struck, she said. She backed out because it was so unclear what would happen.
Toward the end of April, her daughter was driving through Brazoria and saw the location at 511 S. Brooks St., where Two Rivers Grill used to be, was available.
Frazer is renting the building for the first year of being open, then plans to buy it, she said.
Since opening for the first time Thursday, the Burnt Biscuit has been busy, Frazer said.
“It’s been going great and the customers are fantastic,” she said.
The Burnt Biscuit specializes in breakfast and lunch and has a different lunch special daily, Frazer said. The chicken fried steak and hamburgers have been hits so far, she said.
“Everything I do, I batter,” Frazer said. “Everything I do is fresh.”
The restaurant is open 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
I originally called Mayor Roger Shugart to try to get some contact information for the Burnt Biscuit. He didn’t have it, but enthusiastically said he’s eaten there and “it’s pretty good,” so it comes with the mayor’s recommendation.
B&B Grill opens to serve BBQ
If there’s one thing to know about the new B&B Grill at 1103 S. Brooks St. in Brazoria, it’s that it is a Bernard family venture. Though Elinor Bernard is technically the owner, she would never take the credit.
“We love each other, we’re close and we just help each other out … and that’s what’s gonna keep this thing going,” Bernard said.
The Bernard family has owned a couple of restaurants and other businesses before, but Elinor Bernard’s main cooking experience is for family reunions and other gatherings, like their weekly Sunday meal, she said.
The next thing to know is B&B Grill has food made by someone who loves cooking. The menu includes barbecue plates, sandwiches, chicken nachos, brisket nachos, chicken wings and dirty rice, Bernard said.
“I love cooking and I love servicing the community,” she said. “I just want to be a service to people.”
Bernard retired from “the work world” and cooking has been her part-time hobby, she said.
“I always wanted to be in the food industry,” Bernard said.
She used to have a food truck known as Bee’s Specialty Grill, which could often be found in Lake Jackson, but when the opportunity arose to get a brick-and-mortar location, she took it.
The opening was delayed by the pandemic, since it took months for her to get a normally routine health inspection, she said.
B&B had a soft opening May 30, which brought in many of her clients from the food truck and others by word of mouth, Bernard said.
It feels like a fresh start for Bernard and her family, she said.
“I think we’ll be OK despite everything that’s going on,” Bernard said. “There are people that still come, they still want to eat.”
The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. You can count on a member of the Bernard family being there at any time.
“We just cook and eat and cook and eat and cook and eat,” Bernard said.
Clute hair shop changes locations
The building that used to house Claudia’s Cutting Edge at 701 W. Plantation Drive in Clute is now up for sale, but you can still find the salon and barber shop right down the street.
Claudia Lucero is now doing hair at 444 Plantation Drive in Lake Jackson, she said.
The hair salon and barber shop, which services men, women and children, has been open since the state gave its OK May 8, Lucero said. They open early and stay late every day to serve as many people as possible, she said, but they do prefer clients to make appointments.
Call 979-313-9660 to make an appointment.
The old building is for rent by Lake Jackson Management, so visit lakejacksonmanagement.com for details.
The rumors are … false
The word around town that Luby’s in Lake Jackson is closing for good is not true.
As I reported May 20, Luby’s in Lake Jackson is expected to reopen. Even though there has been news since then that the company will “immediately pursue the sale of its operating divisions and assets, including its real estate assets, and distribute the net proceeds to stockholders,” reopening is still the plan for the Brazosport eatery.
There is no official date yet, but management expects to reopen toward the end of June or beginning or July, Associate Manager John Red said.
It remains a time of uncertainty as the company sells its assets, but they hope to still be profitable in the future, he said.
“It’s a wait-and-see type deal as to what will happen going forward,” Red said.
When Luby’s reopens, it likely won’t have the Fuddruckers Express, he said, but they do hope to bring it back eventually.
Luby’s means a lot to many people in this community, I’ve been told. I know Classic Cars of Brazoria County regularly has meetings and events there.
“When I restart the club activities again, after being shut down from the COVID-19, we will be back there as usual,” President Barry Wright told me by email.
Since they are selling the franchise, it would make sense that the stores have to show a profit to stay open, Wright said.
“So the best thing I can say is ‘eat at Luby’s,’” he said in the email.
Brazos Mall’s JCPenney is open
Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne told me JCPenney is one of his favorite places to go with his wife, so they were very pleased to know our location reopened despite the chain filing for bankruptcy and announcing it would close more than 250 stores.
The local store is open with limited hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to a sign on the door.
JCPenney is also offering dedicated hours for vulnerable customers, including senior citizens, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions, from 11 a.m. to noon every Wednesday and Friday, another sign states.
Remember to check shopbrazosmall.com for updated information about which stores are open and their hours. Many of the stores are not opening until noon most days.
