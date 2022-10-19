People like to put economic gains and struggles in a political context, but in reality, the government has little to do with either. While they can create welcoming environments with low taxes, abatement programs and other incentives, consumers and executives determine how well things will go.
A possible exception is the U.S. Federal Reserve, whose decisions on interest rates touch every facet of our financial lives. That is apparent in the housing market in Brazoria County, which is transforming from white-hot to smoldering.
That was one of the dominant messages of last week’s State of the Economy luncheon hosted by the Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County. In addition to Donald Payne Jr.’s regular insights into the data, a panel including JoBeth Prochaska of commercial developer Weitzman, residential real estate specialist Josie LaChance of Birdsong Real Estate and Josh Brian, Brazoria County market president for TDECU, discussed the current environment.
The breadth of the effect of the Fed’s interest rate hikes to curb inflation spanned all three of their businesses. Making it more expensive to borrow money inhibits corporate expansions, the cost of building major developments such as Weitzman’s Manvel Town Center increases and keeps families from being able to buy new homes. All of those are dependent on loans to happen.
“From our side, interest rates are scary. It’s not doom and gloom, but it’s scary right now,” Brian said. “A lot of bankers and a lot of borrowers haven’t seen rising rates. We’re seeing a lot of things tied to some sort of index. We’re not seeing a lot of fixed-rate products that are being given.
“Banks are trying to protect their balance sheets right now. You ask any banker, and that’s the case. Liquidity is key right now. Going out to borrow money right now is extremely expensive. Getting that 4 or 5 percent commercial loan it’s just not out there right now.”
While the cooling housing market is a consequence of higher interest rates — the average cost of a conventional 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in Texas last week stood at 7.684 percent, roughly double where it started the year — it also is caused by the unprecedented periods under which the Fed maintained its benchmark rate at less than 0.25 percent.
That made borrowing easy, and people could afford more homes, driving up housing prices and making it a lopsided market in favor of sellers, LaChance said. That’s not the case now, as the market has moved toward equilibrium.
“Quarter 3 has slowed down a bit. Inventory has grown a lot,” she said, adding inventory is at about a three-month level. “Most economic real estate prof will say a balanced market is between three and four months, so I think it’s good for both buyers and sellers. Sellers are still getting top dollar — our average sale, even in Quarter 3, is still higher than it was in, but we have more inventory, so buyers have more options. There’s a little more negotiating going on.”
Prochaska expects retail growth to be strong, especially in the southern part of Brazoria County, even if it gets to be more expensive to build and open a new storefront.
“If you look at the tremendous growth that happened in Brazoria County, there is inevitably a retail shortage here,” she said. “You go look at the housing growth, you go look at what has been done, you look at volumes in Pearland, volumes in Lake Jackson and Clute, you just see that there’s a real need for more retail. We’re very optimistic.”
That optimism is rooted in the reality people still want to move to Brazoria County, and educating them about the economics of the day will be part of a winning strategy.
“People are going to have to make adjustments,” LaChance said. “I’m going to call these past couple of years with these really low interest rates the exception to the rule. That was not the norm. I think we’re really kind of balancing out more, and I’m glad we’re still in single digits.
“We talk a lot about interest rates only, but there’s a lot more to it than that. When you look at a $300,000 house versus a $500,000 house, maybe they can’t afford the $500,000 house monthly payment anymore. Maybe they have to save more money. Maybe they buy a $300,000 house or $350,000 house. … I don’t think the interest rate is going to stop people from moving.”
Thinking about buying a $350,000 home might seem out of reach for many people, but it’s the reality in the county right now, LaChance said. Sharing data compiled by Alamo Title, the average sales price of a home in the county went from $245,000 in 2017 to $353,000 now — a jump of 45 percent. In the last year alone, they’ve risen about 10 percent.
And that’s not all because of inflation — it’s about demand.
“I think these last couple of years, people were just moving for fun,” LaChance said. “I think they were cashing out their quick equity and transitioning without adjusting the payment.”
That said, continuing on that course was “unsustainable,” she said.
CRUNCHING NUMBERS
Payne’s presentation included a cold truth that even a vibrant area like Brazoria County is not immune to inflationary pressure. Data shows economic growth slowing over the last three months, putting the county halfway toward meeting the definition of a recession.
“There are a lot of challenges right now for the economy and for inflation; it doesn’t look like any of the previous periods of inflation,” Payne said.
“I don’t expect to see the inflation rate decrease anytime soon because of all this uncertainty we have going on,” he said.
Those uncertainties include the war in Ukraine affecting supply chains and energy prices, OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day and the after-effects of COVID that are still working themselves out.
Inflation stood at 9.5 percent in the Houston-Galveston-Brazoria region, he said, which is just a little bit higher than the national rate. The positive of that is reflected in sales tax revenues for the county and its communities — higher prices mean the amount of tax being paid goes up.
“We’re back to just above where we were prior to COVID,” Payne said.
What should be noted is while the economy is slowing, it’s from peak conditions. Hotel-motel numbers are down, but that’s off record levels in 2021. Building permits have fallen from record levels in February and March but are at the 10-year average, Payne said. Employment is up, with 7,000 jobs added in the last year and 28,000 post-COVID.
Payne did his best not to be “doom and gloom.” The numbers support a mindset that the county’s economic conditions are far from dire. The data shows economic strength but a drop off from levels so supercharged they just couldn’t be sustained.
UPDATE TIME
Doppio, the new coffee and energy drink business we told you about a few weeks back, is ready for a soft opening as soon as the end of the week. Its official opening is scheduled for Monday. Just a few bits of paperwork and final inspections are in the way of locals getting speedy, delicious coffees.
Created by Lake Jackson volunteer firefighter Brandon Gee, it will be on the opposite end of Bahama Buck’s in the small strip center in front of the Kroger store at Woodshore Shopping Center near Discount Tire.
Folks noticed when IBC Bank shuttered its branches in Brazoria County, leaving just ATMs and a website to serve customers locally. So what’s to become of its old branch buildings?
In Lake Jackson, it has been sold and should have a new occupant by the end of the year, Assistant City Manager Meagan Borth tells me. Great American Mortgage will call the building home at 212 That Way.
An outfit called TKRE Freeport LLC bought Freeport’s old branch — which could use a new Google photo since the one that comes up makes the place look pretty overgrown — in August 2021. We couldn’t find any information about TKRE, and we haven’t heard back from Freeport officials about any news on what might be going there. It’s a high-profile spot, so hopefully, it has a new business lined up.
WHAT, AGAIN?
Yes, it’s time for another out-of-town excursion, meaning The Scoop will be taking next week off. We hope to bring you a feature about a business in Damon that reversed its decision within days of announcing its closure because of customers’ outcry. Thanks to Susan Avera Holt for taking on that story.
