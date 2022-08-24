High-end purses and pawn shops aren’t often put together in the same thought, but they probably should be. Tom’s Luxury Handbags and Jewelry is proving it.
The store, built in a separate space in the Tom’s Pawn building at 105 Oyster Creek Drive in Lake Jackson, opened Aug. 6. It invites local residents to shop locally instead of heading to Houston for their designer purse and jewelry fix, and it’s an invitation that a good number of people are taking advantage of, co-owner Shellie Sanford Garrett said.
“I happen to love handbags and jewelry and there’s not a store like that here,” she said. “And I have a lot of friends that like the same things, so I thought if we didn’t have to drive to Houston for it, how cool would that be.”
The store carries a mix of new and gently used bags by designers including Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Gucci. As with the pawn side, people bring their items in and the store makes an offer to purchase it for resale, but it also works with some wholesalers to stock new handbags, Garrett said.
“A majority of the inventory at the moment is coming from people in the community who have bags that they’re wanting to part with,” Garrett said. “We have a few other outlets that we work with; there are some wholesalers we buy from occasionally. We have friends who own pawn shops all over the U.S. so if we are looking for a specific bag I can ask one of them, and if they have it, they’ll send it to me.”
One of the reasons for spinning off the higher-end items is because displaying them in the pawn shop doesn’t do them justice, she said. There also is the misconception people have about what’s inside a pawn shop.
“In all honesty, people bring super high-end stuff to the pawn shop,” she said. “But exactly for the perception you have right now is the reason we created this store. because the very, very nice, high-end items don’t get the attention they deserve in a pawn shop just because of people’s misconception.”
The jewelry side works much the same way. Some items have been purchased brand new and other items have come from people in the community. The latter, should it need repair or polishing, has a familiar face helping them in Joe Saavedra, who has operated a jewelry shop in Brazos Mall for decades.
“We’ve known him for a really long time. We’ve had a relationship with him for a really long time,” Garrett said. “Anytime we’ve had stuff come in and needed it repaired and cleaned up we’ve worked with him in that capacity for many years. … I think he and Brian (Garrett) were just having a conversation one day and Brian told him what we were doing, and he mentioned wanting to get outside the mall a little bit, and Brian said, ‘Well, we think you would be a huge asset at our jewelry store.’”
The long-term goal is to grow the Tom’s Luxury business into a stand-alone location, Garrett said. Best-case scenario is for that to be possible in about a year, and a promising start has it in the realm of possibility, she said.
“We have been so encouraged by the response that we’ve gotten,” Garrett said. “We expected it to be good already, but the responses we have gotten have been absolutely amazing.
Among the positive comments are appreciation for bringing such an outlet to the community and allowing people to shop in town instead of heaving to buy from stores in Houston or online, she said. They also love the open, bright space created for the store, she said.
People can see if for themselves from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Appointments outside of those hours also are welcome by calling 979-417-2999.
CHUCK-ING THE OLD
Chuck E. Cheese in Brazos Mall will mark its 20th year in the space by gutting it.
The kid-centric restaurant opened its Lake Jackson location in October 2002, and its indoor decor largely has been the same that whole time. Owners will be renovating the space starting next month, Technical Manager Aiden Roberts said.
Plans include large monitors, a new dance floor with light activation and a new color scheme, Roberts said.
It is the first major overhaul he can remember since the store opened.
OTHER UPDATES
We tried reaching out to Regal Storage in Lake Jackson about its proposed expansion without success and The Gateway apartments in Lake Jackson, which passed us on to their regional manager to provide more information about its renovation plans, so we hope to be able to tell you more in the coming weeks.
A new business also is setting up along Main Street in Clute called Las Fresas, and we’re hoping to get a look at its operation soon.
COMING SOON
Brazoria County Business Journal returns to The Facts in Thursday’s edition, and we provide a look at how local small businesses make it part of their business plan to support the community. Their causes include helping veterans, schools, churches and other organizations with their time and donations.
On Sunday, see our annual Women of Strength special section featuring three women who are making their marks in business and the community at large. This year we feature Emelda Moreno and St. Luke’s Health-Brazosport hospital, who also runs a home business; Deanna Lambert, vice president of operations at Marquis Construction; and Cailyn Anderson, whose Culture brand of coffee, surf and yoga is filling needs in Surfside Beach.
