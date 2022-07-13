After their original plans hit the rocks, the owners of Texas Rivers Distillery weren’t ready to put their vision on ice.
We talked with Donald Miller last October about what he and partner Jason Wierzbicki had gone through in trying to build their distillery out near West Columbia. At the time, they were closing in on a site off Highway 35 between West Columbia and Columbia Lakes with hopes of opening in March.
When they hired a liquor license lawyer — a phrase I’d love to hear Tom Brokaw say — they found out they wouldn’t be able to sell their spirits by the bottle for carryout, Miller told me Tuesday. That’s a significant portion of their business, so when they found out there would be no liquor to-go, they knew West Columbia was a no-go, he said.
After those plans went south, so did the business — to Freeport.
“We bought a building over in Freeport, the old Turnkey Electric there on Gulf Boulevard, and we’ve been remodeling it for the last six months,” Miller said. “We’re getting really close to being done with the remodeling and getting our occupancy certificate and getting open.”
Renovations are moving along on that building at 202 S. Gulf Blvd. in which spirits will be distilled and served and bottles to-go are allowed. It will include a tasting room but not a restaurant, with Texas Rivers Distilling opting to host food trucks instead. One that already uses the site, a taco truck called Tito’s, has really good food and other mobile vendors will be invited, too, Miller said.
An automated sprinkler system is being installed now, and after some finishing work on the inside and putting together its distilling equipment, it could be in business in the next six weeks or so, he said.
“We have a legal label that we’re producing now, we just can’t have customers yet, which is what we’re working toward,” Miller said. “We’re getting there. It’s just a matter of getting that new meter turned on, the still hooked up and set up, getting the fire sprinkler run and just the finishing touches and we’re there.”
ALSO IN FREEPORT
In talking with reporter Gayla Murphy for an upcoming Business Journal story, Kasey Roman, Freeport’s building and code director and building official — whose title must continue onto the back of her business cards — expressed a good bit of excitement about businesses planning to locate in the city. And rightly so.
We talked toward the end of last year about the hotel going up at the intersection of South Gulf Boulevard and Velasco Street, and it should be ready for guests within the next two to three months, Roman said. We also know how it will be branded — a Baymont by Wyndham Suites.
That hotel will join the Days Inn and Motel 6 Suites as hotels in the city catering more to travelers than long-term tenants, such as contractors. The Baymont brand also is on the affordable side for families wanting to head to the beach without it costing an arm and a leg.
Near the proposed new Starbucks on Brazosport Boulevard, which is still working its way through the permitting process, the family behind Bryan’s Barbecue, The Fill Station and Bodega is planning to open a Freeport location, Roman said. It will be modeled more toward Bodega than a full barbecue restaurant, she said.
SURFSIDE PLAN STALLED
Residents of Surfside Beach and beyond mourned when the iconic Kitty’s Purple Cow closed its doors. Kitty Smith’s daughter ran the restaurant for a while after her mother’s passing, but a desire to spend more time with her grandchildren and feeling it was time to let go, prompted Carla Dowell to shut the restaurant for good in October 2020.
Dowell sold the property, and word at the time was it would reopen as a Tex-Mex restaurant called Coastal Cantina. We reported that in The Scoop in May 2021; by August, the familiar purple building was gone, and locals expected construction to begin soon.
The economy had other plans, said Frank Severson, who owns the site.
“There’s not really much going on due to the state of the economy and inflation and things like that,” Severson told me.
It’s going to be a hotel or hotel-restaurant combination if things fall into place, he said, but he is not optimistic about that happening anytime soon.
SLOW-BREWED
It will still be a few more weeks before the Starbucks in Angleton is dispensing lattes and frappuccinos, outgoing assistant development director Lindsay Koskiniemi said, but significant progress is being made on their building.
The exterior and parking lot are almost complete, and very few remaining inspections are needed for the city to issue a certificate of occupancy, Koskiniemi said via email.
“This morning the city inspected the sheetrock portion of the ceiling. I believe a little more work is needed to complete the restrooms,” she said. “To issue a CO, the city will need to inspect life and safety items such as exit signs. Finally, the city will conduct a health inspection and a fire inspection.”
From Koskiniemi’s discussion with Starbucks representatives, the anticipated open date will be in mid-to-late August, she said.
“Just in time for pumpkin latte season!” Koskiniemi said.
BACK IN TWO WEEKS
Family is calling me up to Ohio for a few days, so there won’t be a Scoop next Wednesday. I’ll be back the following week with more fresh news on local businesses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.