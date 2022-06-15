Seth and Wendy Irwin deserve an A-plus for branding as they give boat and RV owners a new place to keep their expensive toys.
Irwin’s Toy Storage is in the early stages of development with eight spaces for people to park their high-end recreational items safely and — for boat owners — easily accessible to the water. Plans are to build it up to about 30 spaces in the coming months.
The decision to expand the Irwin’s Toy Box brand is based on the demand for more storage capacity West of the Brazos, Wendy Irwin said.
“We did some market research in the area and found a lot of the storage facilities were full,” she said. “With COVID and the increase of purchases of recreational vehicles like RVs or boats, we felt there would be a need for it.”
The location of the new business at 13034 CR 809 in Sweeny makes it convenient. It is close to the new Hanson County Park boat ramp in West Columbia and McNeill Bridge boat ramp in Brazoria, allowing people to hook up their watercraft and be on the San Bernard River in pretty short order.
With the river mouth reopening, they also can use those launch points for easy access to the Gulf of Mexico.
The facility can accommodate a broad range of unit sizes from 16 feet to 50 feet long with a long turnaround area to make maneuvering easy. The site is protected by a 4.5-foot fence, security cameras and 37,000-lumen floodlights.
“We’re happy to have another business in the area,” Irwin said. “We hope that people utilize it because there is a need.”
The Irwin’s Toy Storage name builds off the successful Irwin’s Toy Box operated by Seth Irwin and his dad, Steve. That business at 203 Filmore St. in Sweeny fulfilled Seth Irwin’s dream of owning a gun shop and the family has become a big part of community through sponsorships and charitable donations.
WINNING HABIT
Congratulations to Craig De Serf and his team over at Gulf Coast Chevrolet-Buick-GMC in Angleton for winning the Buick Mark of Excellence for another year.
The dealership has received a Mark of Excellence honor for seven years in a row now — often for more than one of its brands — a testament to the sales volume and customer satisfaction of De Serf and the dozens of other employees he works with.
“Seven years in a row is pretty iconic,” he said.
There’s no secret formula to winning the award year in and year our, the dealership’s general manager said.
“Employees. Great employees. Literally just great employees,” De Serf said.
Training, a culture of excellence and high customer satisfaction contribute to the achievement, which goes to less than 5 percent of the dealerships in the country he said. The honor is based on all facets of an auto dealership’s operation, including sales, service and parts.
De Serf also credits great support from owner Robert and Davis Baldwin and Mark Holian, the general manager over the Gulf Coast family of dealerships.
“Other than that, a great management staff and a great sales team, service department team, parts team and, of course, the technicians,” De Serf said.
SCISSORS AT THE READY
The much anticipated grand opening of Chicken Salad Chick is today at 101 Winding Way in Lake Jackson, in the strip center in front of H-E-B. The Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m., and then lunch will be served.
Up the road, the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce is having a ribbon-cutting for the new Pradera Oaks subdivision. The event promises hors d’oeuvres, elected officials, a charitable donation and a live painting from a local artist. Anyone who’d like to drop by can do so from noon to 2 p.m. today 19302 Pradera Meadows Loop, off CR 51, Bonney.
SECOND PLUG
Breakfast will be served in nine days to launch the big Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce Shop Local Weekend, a new program aiming to boost local businesses.
The weekend will kick off with a continental breakfast at 9:30 a.m. June 24 at the chamber. Free shopping bags will be handed out, which will include the list of current chamber members and the written rules and regulations. Shoppers will then have the weekend to shop at any chamber member business and turn in the receipts for a chance at a $1,000 prize.
We will have more details in The Facts in the days preceding the big event, or if you’re so excited about it that you need to know sooner, call the chamber at 979-285-2501 or visit brazosport.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.