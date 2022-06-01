After 22 years of working his way up the management ranks at Walgreens, Jerry Wilson wanted to find a business that took advantage of his business experience while aligning with his personal values. He found it with Christian Brothers Automotive.
Wilson and his wife, Rachael, are the owners of the auto repair franchise that opened last month in Lake Jackson. They were contacted about the opportunity by a franchise recruiter about 18 months ago, and having grown up around Houston, it made geographic and spiritual sense for them to pursue it, Jerry Wilson said.
“One of the things I was looking for was a faith-based business to own and operate,” he said. “In searching, I came across Christian Brothers Automotive and was really impressed with their giving back to the community and involvement in the community. It’s really a business I felt aligned with my morals.”
The “Christian” aspect of the name is something the chain of more than 250 franchise locations takes seriously, Wilson said.
“If you think about what our approach is, it’s to be honest and transparent with our service,” he said. “What our focus is as a company is loving your neighbor as yourself, having that transparency and integrity and that compassion when it comes to automotive repair. It’s really about making the customer feel special and with that transparency as well.”
Christian Brothers offers an array of services, pretty much everything except body work, Wilson said. That includes transmissions, engines, alignments, tuneups and other repairs and maintenance drivers would expect from a full-service garage.
Wilson’s expertise is on the business operations side, so he leaves the repair work to his three master mechanics and other employees. They can handle all the major brands and have experience working on them, he said.
The business is off to a good start, he said. He hopes to grow the Lake Jackson location and then look into opening another franchise within two years.
For those who worry about how they can pay to get their car fixed, that’s where Christian Brothers’ community focus comes in, Wilson said. The chain offers an annual day of service where it provides services for free to people in need, and it also has a nonprofit foundation called The Hub Garage that helps single moms with the cost of services or giving them a working car.
The shop at 218 Highway 332 in Lake Jackson is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Information and appointments can be found by calling 979-480-1029 or visiting cbac.com.
ALL ABOUT HER
Meghan Arceneaux has made her mark helping people find their dream home, and now she has made one of her own dreams a reality.
Arceneaux’s Her Boutique opened May 20 in downtown Angleton, promising a more pampered shopping experience and higher-end fashions than her nearby competitors.
“Ours is different in a way because not only are we a woman’s apparel boutique, we also have home accents,” she said. “We also offer a lounge area for women … It’s not just your typical shopping experience. When you come here you’re offered a glass of champagne, a water, tea, coffee.
“We want our customers here when they come to Her Boutique to feel like they’re being catered to. It’s a luxury shopping experience versus a shop that you’re just in and out of.”
Her boutique also sets itself apart with the type of apparel it offers. Shoppers won’t find novelty shirts and torn jeans inside, but fashions brought in from boutiques in New York, Los Angeles and Europe, among other places, Arceneaux said.
“It was important to me to have an attire that wasn’t just a standard business attire that you’ll find at Dillard’s in the Calvin Klein section,” she said. “Something a little bit more tasteful and modern. Women of any age, there’s something here for you.”
Arceneaux emphasizes there’s something to cater to a variety of ages and tastes, noting her grandmother had stopped by and found several things to her liking.
“I think it’s for any woman that just loves to express herself through fashion,” she said.
They include items for the bride-to-be, gifts, and wine, bourbon and tequila decanters. Most of the shoes will be real leather, and the fashions are sure to make people feel “cute and classy,” she said.
“I’ve always been very into the fashion industry,” she said. “I am always in heels and I’m always dressed up. Even when it’s raining and thunderstorming and hurricaning outside, you’re going to find me dressed up head to toe as though the sun was shining and I’m going to sell a million-dollar property.”
The boutique is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at 205 N. Velasco St. in Angleton.
INTERNATIONAL FLAVOR
The area around This Way and the Highway 332 frontage roads in Lake Jackson could be called the international district.
Taco Bueno opened last month for those seeking fast Tex-Mex cuisine, construction is progressing on the La Madeleine French Bistro, Aldi is a German-owned grocery chain with regular offerings of that country’s fare and Denny’s serves up all-American plates around the clock.
That’s not to mention the School of Jiu-Jitsu, where Japanese chops are served up.
We’re happy to report La Madeleine has reached the point where they have put out a call for hiring. Anyone who’s interested can go to careers4lm.com or text JOINLM to 85000.
SIP, SHOP AND STROLL
West Columbia’s latest installment of walking from shop to shop while enjoying adult refreshments will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Presented by the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, these increasingly popular events attract people from around Brazoria County and beyond to experience the unique small-town shops and historical sites.
Participating doesn’t take anything more than a couple of feet and a willingness to enjoy some southern hospitality while making surprising finds in boutiques and good food in restaurants.
Visit www.facebook.com/westcolumbia chamber for details.
