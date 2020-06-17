FREEPORT
Vernor Material & Equipment exemplifies a family business. All of the now grown-up kids have worked since they could count their ages on their hands, and many of them chose to keep working there through their retirement.
Randy Vernor, who retired from his vice president position last week, is credited with working for the company that does construction, demolition, trucking and more since he was 9.
“That’s when I started getting paid,” Randy said with a laugh.
Now that he is retiring, President Kenny Vernor will be the sole owner of the company.
“We always got along fine,” Randy said, adding his brother will take good care of the family business. Kenny has always been in the business and administration side of things, while Randy spent more time in the field and operations.
“They made a good match,” company founder Kelso Vernor said.
Kelso started the company in 1958 and turned it over to his two sons when he retired in 2005.
They’re still getting along, but Randy ended up with 500 acres of land in the Hill Country and likes to “fool with deer,” Kelso said, so it feels like an appropriate time for him to retire. Randy will continue to work by the hour, he said.
Randy and his wife, Debbie, plan to have visitors and enjoy their family, especially grandchildren, Debbie said.
“It’s about time,” Kenny said of his brother’s retirement.
Randy is “not going anywhere” and will continue to help out, Kenny said. Their father instilled a high level of ethics in the workplace for all, but Randy is the most ethical person who brought stability to the board, Kenny said.
It can be “wonderful or horrific” to work with family all the time, but the good outweighs the bad, he said. Family members are always hard-working and loyal, Kenny said.
“I think it’s great that he can retire earlier than a lot of folks and have time to enjoy things,” Peggy Raymer said. Raymer is one of Randy and Kenny’s sisters, as well as the office manager of Vernor Material & Equipment.
The brothers have done great working together, but Kenny will do well as the sole owner, she said.
Those outside of the family have enjoyed working with Randy as well, including human resources manager Randy Fry.
“He just made the working environment more enjoyable,” Fry said. “He will enjoy his family and grandkids, but we will miss him here.”
