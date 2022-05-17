People in Southern Brazoria County will soon be feasting on a unique variety of chicken salad sandwiches after an Atlanta-based restaurant chain finally confirmed it would open a Lake Jackson location.
Chicken Salad Chick is moving in next to the just-opened Next Door Urgent Care in front of the H-E-B on Oyster Creek Drive. It will, ironically, be sandwiched on the other side by Marco’s Pizza, which can’t open soon enough.
The closest current location of Chicken Salad Chick is in Pearland, and I confess to never having been to one. Looking over its website, however, it appears to operate like a Baskin-Robbins — go in, pick your scoop and decide whether it stands alone or is served in something else. Of course, that would be two slices of custom-made bread in this case, not a waffle bowl.
Chicken salad is a bit of a specific taste for most people, with some liking it tangy, soupy and with a bunch of ingredients options. Cranberry pecan is a personal favorite, but I will have to keep going to Sam’s Club for that option since it’s not on the Chicken Salad Chick menu (they use almonds instead).
Available varieties include traditional, savory, fruity and nutty, and spicy. Those who want something different can choose between pimento cheese, egg salad, soups and salads. Buttercream frosted flower cookies are offered for dessert.
The scooping is expected to start in Lake Jackson sometime in mid-June.
Another business closer to opening day is Taco Bueno in Lake Jackson, which we’re told is still training staff.
PARKING PLANS
Back when they built the new H-E-B, Lake Jackson officials impressed upon the grocery chain how important tree preservation is in the city. The result was a shaded parking lot that drove like a go-kart track.
Unfortunately, trees tend to not grow well in asphalt, and they had to be removed. When that happened, store officials said they would be reworking the parking lot to make it more conventional, much to the joy of drivers and disappointment of tire repair services.
It’s been a couple years and that parking lot reconstruction is one of the projects kicked to the curb by the pandemic. Meanwhile, the inside of the store got a large makeover instead, making the space better suited to meet the preferences of area shoppers.
A store official told me recently that the parking lot plan hasn’t been forgotten and it is the next major reconstruction project envisioned in Lake Jackson. No timeline on when that might happen, though.
FOR THE COLONISTS
As much as people in Angleton think their community is being Jiffy Popped with development, they haven’t approached the activity to the north in Iowa Colony.
The wide-open, agricultural spaces of a decade again have been replaced with hemmed-in, high-density developments, and with all those rooftops, businesses will follow.
There is a Starbucks and a 7-11 going in on the east side of the overpass bridge at the corner of Meridiana Parkway and the Highway 288 entrance ramp, and on the west side of the bridge a liquor store is planned.
A small businessman also is putting his service out there, one similar to the startup by Mark Morgan in Sweeny we told you about a few weeks back.
Jake Kucherka recently launched Lone Star Sani Bins, a residential and commercial trash bin cleaning and sanitizing service. The curbside service disinfects, sanitizes and deodorizes clients’ trash and recycling bins to keep them clean of different harmful bacterias and awful odors. Only eco-friendly degreasers and deodorizers are used, Kucherka said.
The best part of the service is that it’s contactless and keeps people from having to do it themselves, he said.
The company also does power-washing services, including driveways, sidewalks, houses and businesses.
For rates and information, visit lonestarsanibins.com or call 281-299-0954.
