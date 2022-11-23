I often have believed whether the dollar is spent with a business that has a local owner or one operated by a local franchise holder provided equal value for the community. Not the first time I have been wrong.
Local business shopping generates $68 of economic contribution for every $100 spent, according to a post by Fundera, an arm of NerdWallet. Meanwhile, spending the same amount at a non-local business like a national chain only generates $43. Wages, local taxes and donations stay in the local economy with both types of businesses. Local economies do miss out on the purchasing of local services like accounting or marketing services and the purchasing of local supplies with non-local businesses, the site reports.
It’s those ancillary things we often overlook. Local businesses tend to support each other with their spending, while national retailers and restaurants will consolidate its services and supplies to save money.
This is something to keep in mind when Small Business Saturday rolls around this week. It started as a way for local shops to compete with the Black Friday mega sales, shifting the focus from $49 big-screen TVs to mom-and-pops who are the foundation of the local and national economies. And it’s been a huge success.
Here’s another surprising fact: Businesses with fewer than 20 employees account for almost 90 percent of U.S. employers. Big businesses with more than 500 employees account for just 0.3 percent. Shopping small isn’t just supporting the local business but local employment.
Any discussion of supporting small businesses wouldn’t be complete without a shout-out to the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce and its business community. No organization and its members do a better job promoting itself than they do, with regular special events to bring people into the town’s shopping district. In just the last two weeks, the streets have bustled with Moonlight Madness and the Holiday Open House.
Not every chamber can do things the same way, given their geographic size, but West Columbia’s is a model for small towns everywhere on how it can foster and promote businesses as a central part of the community.
HAVING A BELTZ
The reality of new small businesses is many of them fail. A quarter of former business owners cited low sales and lack of cash flow as the reasons they closed their doors. We would add a lack of advertising and promotion as other common reasons. People tend not to shop at businesses they don’t know exist.
We’re glad to report Beltz Sweet Temptations in Clute hasn’t fallen victim to that fate.
The home of some of the best Mexican sweet breads is thriving, Gabriel Beltz said. The couple times my wife and I visited recently the array of delicious treats were as tempting as ever, and some cakes beautifully decorated awaited pickup.
If you haven’t found Beltz yet, it’s at 139 N. Brazosport Blvd. in Clute near Food City Diner. It’s worth visiting, even if it’s out of your way.
THE BLACK DEATH
After years of people complaining about the mayhem of Black Friday and how the big sales stole from people’s enjoyment of Thanksgiving, retailers and consumers are performing last rites on the traditional shopping bender.
The pandemic had a large part to do with it. Limits on large gatherings tended to inhibit the rugby scrum over Pioneer Woman cookware and $89 laptops, prompting big box retailers to drop their Thanksgiving evening super deals. Retailers’ push to hit buyers first and compete with Amazon Prime promotions also pushed those bargain-basement prices earlier into November, taking the 36-hour Black Friday sales into a month-long bombardment.
A byproduct of this is that it robs families of what had been another holiday tradition — huddling around all the sales flyers while digesting Thanksgiving dinner to decide where to line up in the wee hours of Friday morning and in which order. There are enough to still make it worth it to pick up a Thanksgiving paper — Kohl’s, Academy, Ollie’s and Burke’s Outlet are among the sales ads you’ll find — and those businesses undoubtedly will benefit from making it into readers’ homes.
Retailers have cut back on how many of those sales flyers they produce and how they distribute them. A lot of that has to do with cost savings — sending a link by email is free, while paying to have it included in the local newspaper or sent to mailboxes costs money.
The flip side of that change is the number of eyeballs making it onto those ads, no matter how good the deal is. We’ll use a recent decision by Kroger as an example.
You likely noticed their weekly circular disappeared from inside The Facts a few weeks ago, a decision made by the company across all newspapers in its Houston region. Instead of the handy flyer, potential customers need to follow a link or go to the Kroger app when making out their grocery list. Personal experience tells me fewer people will do that than made it a habit to pick up the Wednesday newspaper or our weekly free newspapers to put that flyer in their hands.
My wife and I right now have hundreds of unread emails in our accounts telling us about deals on pizzas and sandwiches, things we might want from major retailers or letting us know that week’s sales ad is now available. Most remain unread past their shelf life or are deleted without opening. That won’t change because a retailer puts their sales flyer online instead of in the newspaper.
We undoubtedly will have fewer reasons to frequent Kroger now despite being loyal to that grocer for years. It’s what happened when H-E-B pulled its weekly deals — we go there far less often because we don’t know about the specials that would draw us in, and store apps are too cumbersome and too often inaccurate to be trusted.
Aldi has become our go-to grocer and we will make the trip to Arlan’s in Freeport when we see a good deal on meat or produce; both still appear weekly in The Facts. It’s not a coincidence.
The decisions by big retailers to move their sales promotions entirely online is another step in the erosion of what had been the biggest shopping day of the year. People who don’t know about Black Friday sales are unlikely to take advantage of them, and in a society that likes to have its information spoon-fed to them, having to hunt those deals down will make those long Black Friday lines less likely.
RASTA LA VISTA
Honestly, I do show up for work on occasion.
Between a long-planned Caribbean voyage on the Carnival Vista and some personal matters to tend to, Business Weekly will have to do without me the next two Wednesdays.
Have a great Thanksgiving and remember to Shop Small this Saturday at the shops in your community.
