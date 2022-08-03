Parents who are wondering how they will be able to afford back-to-school supplies for their children must not be paying attention. With the number of giveaways taking place around Southern Brazoria County — supported by nonprofits and business sponsors — the burden of pencils, backpacks and even haircuts are a weight off their shoulders.
Giving season isn’t over yet, with a bunch of events coming up to prepare children for learning when classes resume later this month. Some highlights of the businesses stepping up:
The biggest Back-to-School Bash around here by far is the one hosted by the Brazoria County Dream Center in Clute. Back when it started, most giveaways included just the basics — pencils, notebooks, crayons and the like. The Dream Center raised the bar to include shoes, free haircuts and now food to get kids through the first week of classes.
Of course, it takes a lot of donations to make their massive giveaway possible, which this year is expected to easily exceed 1,000 students.
Among the companies supporting its effort are Arlan’s Market, Braskem, Community Health Network, First State Banks, Freeport LNG, H-E-B, Moody Bank, NeuAg, University of Houston-Clear Lake and UTMB Health.
Smaller businesses might not be able to host such mammoth events, but they make important contributions as well.
The Polo Club 2.0 Lounge in Angleton will be giving away supply-filled backpacks and Kindle tablets before it hosts its charity poker tournament, which starts at 3 p.m. Buy-in is $160 and there is a guaranteed prize pool of $5,000.
The venue did a similar giveaway in the spring and had a good turnout. The tournament will be Texas Hold’em, and most of the players are amateurs, so home players will fit right in.
Over in Sweeny, Frankum A/C and Heating invites the community to a day of activities that includes giving away some backpacks with supplies. It’s the first back-to-school event for the company, and they’re going all out.
There will be a bounce house, popcorn machine, hot dogs and beverages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at the business, 109 W. Seventh St. in Sweeny. It’ll be a great way to help out some kids and let them let out some steam.
Sweeny Lions Club had its distribution last month with a lot of help from local businesses, including Dollar General, Walmart, N&N RV Park, Chemical Inc. Bay City, Phillips 66 Black Employee Network, Community Health Network, Spacewalk Lake Jackson-Woody and Becca Tolley and Quiver Coloring Books.
There’s no way to name every business that’s doing its part to help local back-to-school efforts, given how many there are. All serve as evidence that, from the major industrials down to the smallest mom-and-pop, our businesses are all about community.
HANG THE BUNDTING
I first heard the rumor around the beginning of the year and had to promise to keep it hushed, but it looks like the sales job put on by Gene Werlin of WPW Realty Advisors hit a sweet spot.
Nothing Bundt Cakes has put in an application to open a franchise in the Plantation Village shopping center at This Way and the Highway 332 frontage road, Lake Jackson city officials said.
Most people likely have become familiar with the delicious single-serving — for some of us — bundt cakes. The store in Pearland has been around for a few years and numerous youth groups have been selling them for fundraisers.
The local franchisee owns a Nothing Bundt Cakes in west Houston, Werlin tells me, and hopes to be open by Thanksgiving. That will rely on permits being approved without any issue and equipment delivery not being delayed.
In the same center, La Madeleine is off to a phenomenal start. Visuals Editor Jesse Miller Jr. stopped there Tuesday to bring back some desserts for the staff and said the place was packed, even in the early afternoon. Next door, we’re about a month away from McAlister’s Deli opening its doors, Werlin said.
Remember, while all of these are national chains, they fuel local spending and sales tax revenue to boost Brazosport economy. The businesses Werlin and WPW realty Advisors have put together after renovating the aging strip center are keeping the parking lot full and residents happy to keep their dollars here at home.
TIME FOR CHANGE
We mourned the passing of Don’s Clocks, which closed after the passing of owner Don Kohls back in November 2020. It took the family a while to clean out the former business given Kohls had died unexpectedly, but the storefront eventually made it to market.
Audra Robinson will make sure people who visit the space still have a great time.
The owner of Asiel’s and Poly Pop will be moving the latter from its tiny space between Lovebirds Juice Bar and Growlers Pour House on This Way to the 3,200-square-foot former clock shop on Parking Way. It will be a nice complement to Casa Tequila a couple doors down as downtown Lake Jackson continues to thrive as a go-to destination.
Diners also will be happy to have a little more elbow room at Poly Pop.
ANOTHER BAKE STOP
For those who think Lake Jackson is a bit too far to drive to satisfy their sweet tooth, West Columbia has a new bakery that might be closer.
Cakes and Dreams Bakery recently opened inside The Jimador at 418 S. 17th St. in West Columbia.
Owners Veronica Rosales and Martha Escobar offer beautifully decorated cakes for all occasions, including superhero themes for small kids’ birthdays to more elaborate cakes for quinceaneras and weddings.
To see examples of their work, visit www.cakesanddreamsbakery.com. For information, call 714-598-9060.
ALLOW US TO BRAG
When asked whether we should write a story about something the newspaper had done, the publisher at a newspaper I used to work at said simply, “If we don’t say good things about ourselves, who will?”
So indulge us as we say a few good things about ourselves.
The Facts brought home a respectable number of awards from the Texas Press Association summer meeting last weekend in San Marcos, including one we are particularly proud of — best magazine.
The winning issue from July 2021 had a patriotic theme and included tips on making the perfect burger, local residents’ love of seafood and the works of local crafters. It achieved what we try to accomplish with every issue, which is to showcase the people and culture of Brazoria County.
In a similar way, The Facts also took third place for Best Special Section for its Winners magazine featuring the results of the 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. It represented the first time we had presented the winners in magazine format, and the contest judge called it “a perfect example of what a ‘best of’ special edition should be.”
We also took third place — sandwiched between winter freeze stories — for online news coverage for our reports during Hurricane Nicholas, third place for news photography and fourth place for sports photography.
The two newspaper contests we enter each year reflect some of the best we create each year, but we don’t judge ourselves on how we do. More importantly is how well we are reflecting our community and keeping it informed about what is happening in their local governments and neighborhoods.
Our newsroom staff is dedicated to meeting that goal every day, and the community’s appreciation is the best award we could ever receive.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.