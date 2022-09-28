When I have blood drawn, the phlebotomist leaves room for cream.
Yes, I drink that much coffee, so much that when I had my heart attack, the doctors talked about installing a percolator. Most of it is Folger’s from the office drip maker, which is not the finest brew I will ever have, but it is convenient.
Brandon Gee believes a great cup of coffee shouldn’t have to be sacrificed for the sake of speed, and the mission of his store soon to open in Clute is to put the express into espresso.
The marketing specialist and volunteer Lake Jackson firefighter is less than a month away from the scheduled opening of Doppio Coffee and Energy at 608 Dixie Drive in Clute. It will be on the opposite end of Bahama Buck’s in the small strip center in front of the Kroger store at Woodshore Shopping Center near Discount Tire.
Gee’s idea of a speedy, high-quality coffee shop came into focus about two years ago, he said. Most options are either a quick cup of coffee that isn’t all that good, or a great cup of coffee that requires a substantial wait, Gee said.
“Drive-thru is, in my opinion, the new king of coffee,” he said. “Less are the days of the traditional coffee shop where you sit in and it takes 15 minutes to make the perfect shot of coffee. People want their coffee quick but they also want it well-done.”
His secret will be a custom-made piece of equipment made in Switzerland, he said. It will be the first of its kind in the United States, though there are rumors Starbucks is trying to get one just like it for its stores, Gee said.
Whether the rumor has any basis in fact, the truth it what Gee will have at Doppio will produce espressos of the same quality in less time than people will find elsewhere, he said.
The goal is for drive-thru customers to have their hot cup of coffee in their hands in less than five minutes, Gee said, but he thinks how he envisions cutting out inefficiencies can cut that time to less than two minutes.
For those who prefer to kick back indoors with friends or business associates as they enjoy their java, there will be limited seating inside, but the focus will be on the drive-thru operation.
There are two other components to his business, he said.
Doppio will have a line of custom energy drinks branded as Charger. They will be plant-based and super-healthy, he said, comparing the drinks to cans of Celsius sparkling beverages. Gee plans to offer general flavors as well as seasonal specialties, such as pumpkin spice, he said.
The obligatory bakery items will come from the popular Kraftsmen Baking in Houston, which will deliver fresh goods four or five times a week, Gee said. Doppio won’t do any cooking of its own in the store, part of its quick-serve mission.
Barring any delays, Doppio will be open from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily after it opens Oct. 24. The hours will allow service to shift workers seeking a great cup of joe regardless what time they’re heading to work.
There are long-term ideas Gee hopes to institute, including franchising and creating a payment system like those used on toll roads that would further speed up the ordering and drive-thru process. For now, he’s just itching to see his vision in action.
“This is my dream of getting really good, exceptional espresso in a quick and efficient manner,” he said.
You can find out more about the store, apply for a job and sign up for alerts at drinkdoppio.com.
GOT THAT WRONG
No matter how you slice it, my information about McAlister’s in Lake Jackson missed the mark. Trust but verify, as they say.
Several people had told me they saw customers going in and out, so the lovely missus and I went there Thursday for a much-anticipated lunch. As I opened the door and we prepared to enter, a woman at one of the tables informed us, “We aren’t quite open yet!”
The plastic wrap still on the stacked chairs would have alerted most people, but some of us are a little slow. So we went next door to La Madeleine instead.
Certainly not a bad runner-up. The food was great, and after some delay, its full-size pastry display case is now in place, an amenity noticeably lacking during our first stop inside.
The target date for McAlister’s to actually open is Oct. 10. Our taste buds are waiting.
CLUTE UPDATE
Early this year, Clute City Manager C.J. Snipes filled us in on several prospective projects coming up in the city, so I circled back to see which had moved forward.
One project in progress is an internally housed, multi-level storage facility in the former Safeway grocery store at Highway 288-B and Stratton Ridge Road. Called Blacklock Storage, it will be climate-controlled.
Related to that project, the city is working with Blacklock and other tenants of the shopping center to upgrade the water lines to allow for better fire suppression, Snipes said.
Some of the other folks sniffing around Clute have backed off on their plans for the moment, a byproduct Snipes believe is related to the rising interest rates making development more expensive. They include the group planning a convenience store and fast-foot restaurant in the outlot of the new storage facility and proposed motel or RV park.
Construction around Woodshore continues. In addition to Doppio moving into the vacancy at the small strip center in front of Kroger, framing is in place for the Tidal Wave Car Wash on the corner and a shipping business is expected to move in, Snipes said.
The city also is working to support two national chains and a local chain intending to come to Clute, he said.
That’s quite a list of activity. Thanks to Snipes for bringing us up to speed.
HALLE-JULIA
The wait for Julia’s Donuts in Lake Jackson ended Sunday when the doors opened to its new location at 115 Oyster Creek Drive. It’s a little tucked away from the road, but it’s worth seeking out no matter how many times you accidentally drive past.
Like its Richwood sister, it will have more than donuts, including breakfast tacos and sandwiches, boba tea, smoothies and more. I highly recommend both the brisket kolache and the apple fritters, the latter of which is the best I’ve ever had.
It will be open from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, according to its Facebook page.
