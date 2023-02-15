The announcement that Starbucks would be coming to Freeport blew many people’s minds. Another major chain choosing to locate in the city will hit people right in the gut.
The Freeport Economic Development Corp. has reached an agreement with Houston-based Más Restaurants to build a Taco Bell at the corner of Skinner Street and North Brazosport Boulevard in Freeport. A public hearing on the proposal happened during a special EDC meeting Monday night, followed by the board’s approval.
The agreement calls for a $1.9 million investment by the developer and wage requirements that must be met. The business would guarantee two full-time salaried managers, four full-time managers, seven full-time jobs and eight part-time employees.
The company would receive sales tax rebates of up to $20,000 a year for four years under the deal, contingent on the restaurant generating at least that much in sales tax. It also has to be operating within a year to retain those benefits.
With the passage by the EDC, the agreement now goes to Freeport City Council for final approval. Construction would begin as soon as council gives its blessing and the developer already has applied for permits.
GRANDPA MIKE’S OPENING
After doing a great job building up anticipation over the last few months, Grandpa Mike’s Kitchen will be serving breakfast and lunch starting 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 1104 E. Mulberry St. in Angleton.
Abriana Annunziato, with the financial backing of her father, longtime restaurateur Greg, is the force behind the new venture. While both Dad and Grandpa Mike ran pizzerias, the Angleton restaurant will have an entirely different focus.
Breakfast is the focus now instead of Italian fare because he saw a need for that type of food, Annunziato said.
“I came down here three years ago — my daughter graduated high school down here — and there was no place to get breakfast in this town,” he said. “I had to run over the Lake Jackson; I had to run over to Clute. So I talked to a bunch of people, I talked with Angleton people and asked what they wanted, and they said breakfast. So I said fine, let’s do it.”
Annunziato’s dad, for whom the restaurant is made, started a pizza business in 1969 in New Jersey that he retired from in 1987, he said. Mike Annunziato moved to Pennsylvania and decided he didn’t want to retire, so he opened Mike’s Pizzaria and Italian Restaurant in Lakeville, which he ran from 1990-99 before selling it to his son.
Greg Annunziato operated the pizzaria himself for another 20 years before he hung up his apron, only to find himself in Texas a couple of years later helping his daughter start her own restaurant.
“I retired a little bit, and then my daughter wouldn’t let me retire,” he said.
Annunziato had some help putting the menu together from a friend back in Pennsylvania who operates a diner.
“My buddy owns a diner in the same town I owned my pizzeria in, and I would work with him Saturday and Sunday morning before I went to work at my place,” Annunziato said. “Then I learned all of that, the breakfast and everything else, from watching him.
“A lot of the stuff on the menu is all his idea. In fact, he kind of built the menu for me.”
While the menu includes “killer burgers, and we have some killer breakfast sandwiches,” Annunziato said, he expects one of the main attractions will be the breakfast bologna sandwich.
“It’s smoked, then fried bologna with egg and cheese,” he said. “Everybody that’s come here and been ‘You open, you open, you open’ wants the bologna sandwich. I think that’s going to be the biggest one.”
As I told him, my Polish grandmother would be thrilled by the thought of a fried bologna sandwich. It was a staple of ours growing up.
If you would like one, swing by Grandpa Mike’s in Angleton for great cooking generations in the making.
ALSO IN FREEPORT
Congratulations to Tammy Davis, owner of Sweet T’s Diner, for becoming the first recipient of a Business Improvement Grant for the current fiscal year.
The grant will pay just shy of $5,000 toward property improvements to the restaurant at 230 W. Second St.
Davis’ restaurant is a longtime community favorite, and the feeling is reciprocal. She does a lot to promote the city and benefit its people through things like the annual Breakfast with Santa event.
Any other Freeport businesses interested in an improvement grant can get information and an application from the EDC office at 979-871-0117 or email us at edcadmin@freeport.tx.us.
