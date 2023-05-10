Mentally exhausted from attending the latest Freeport City Council meeting? Well, no need to risk driving home. The city’s long-anticipated hotel will be ready to offer guests a place to lay their weary heads.
Baymont Inn and Suites at the corner of Gulf and Brazosport boulevards received its certificate of occupancy, we’re told. It’s not taking reservations just yet, but the timing is perfect for the upcoming tourist season.
That hotel joins the Days Inn among hotels in the city catering more to travelers than long-term tenants, such as contractors. The Baymont brand is also affordable for families wanting to head to the beach or go fishing without it costing an arm and a leg.
If you recall, the city first approved the hotel in 2019, but then the pandemic and supply chain issues held back progress. I drove past it over the weekend, and it will be a great addition to the city, with easy access to restaurants and the Old Brazos River, as well as amenities in other cities.
WEIGHT FOR IT
Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery chose Lake Jackson for its third facility in the Houston area, and it had its grand opening last weekend.
The Pearland-based gym is expanding through franchising with plans to open new locations around Texas and in Florida, North Carolina, California and Alberta, Canada. Its first two facilities opened earlier this year in Pearland and Conroe.
“The grand opening of the Lake Jackson gym location is another major step in our continued expansion across the nation,” David Graham, founder and CEO of Iron 24 and FranchiCzar, Iron 24’s parent company, said in a news release. “Our mission at Iron 24 has always been to empower people to achieve their fitness goals, and with each new location, we are extending our reach and impact within the community. By opening our third location in the greater Houston area, we are confident that we will provide even more individuals with an accessible state-of-the-art fitness facility and an exceptional workout experience.”
The company touts its lack of a contract and high-pressure sales pitches as selling points, as well as membership being 100 percent handled through its digital app. Membership upgrades and cancellations can be handled entirely through the Iron 24 app.
Members have 24-hour access to the amenities at the Lake Jackson location, including treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, rowers, free weights, dumbbells, kettlebells, Smith machines and infrared saunas. However, some require a higher level of membership.
Joining it is as easy as downloading the app, the company says. Membership provides access to all three existing locations and all those added in the future, it says.
You can find Iron 24 in the Four Corners Shopping Center at 120 Circle Way in Lake Jackson.
Interestingly, it is the second fitness facility to move into the center. F45, which is more of a class-based fitness program, opened back in 2019.
A FULL BELLY’S
For it just being the second weekend in business and lunchtime, Belly’s on the Brazos had a decent crowd Saturday when the wife and I swung by to try it out. All the praise being heaped on the remade bar and grill is merited.
I tried the Rockefeller, which had a creamy spinach sauce heaped on a hand-formed beef patty, and it was pretty darned amazing. Scooping some of that sauce into a bowl for an appetizer would surely get a lot of orders.
As Deborah had been craving a good cheeseburger, she went off the menu for a plain, old patty on a bun with American cheese, which more than satisfied that craving.
Thinly sliced fries come with all the burgers, and their unique presentation is a winner. So is the service, no surprise since Audra and Adam Robinson own the place. Service at all four of their restaurants is excellent.
The only drawback for us is the entrance. Anyone with mobility challenges will have a hard time getting to the front door up the steep slope from the main parking area.
You can find Belly’s at 719 S. Ave. A in Freeport. It’s still working on limited hours as it gears up — 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 11 am. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
ALSO NOTICED …
The Mr. Mooncheese trailer parked outside the Mom’s Liquor store in Freeport is not longer parked there. It has been replaced by a Pizza Forno.
Essentially, Pizza Forno is a hot pizza vending machine that offers six varieties of pie — pepperoni, barbecue chicken, four-cheese blend, Hawaiian, meat lovers and vegetarian.
It takes about three minutes for a hot, fresh 12-inch pizza to emerge from a slot in the front of the machine.
The Freeport machine is the only one listed for Brazoria County on the Pizza Forno website, though there are dozens of others around greater Houston.
You can find out more about the company and its pizza process at pizzaforno.com.
UP NORTH
The third edition of the Pearland Boutique Shop and Hop event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, visitors are invited to hop between 10 participating stores to sip, snack, and shop.
The event is a joint effort between And a Little Hope Boutique and the Pearland Convention and Visitors Bureau. Each location will provide light bites and drinks for participants, who are encouraged to visit at least five stores on the event’s passport for a chance to win a gift card to a participating location.
“The excitement we see from groups of women coming to the event to shop is contagious,” said Michelle Huber, event organizer and host. “They are making this an annual get-together with family and friends.”
Participants can find a list of participating stores, nearby destinations, an interactive map and the link to download the printable passport at VisitPearland.com/ShopAndHop. Passports will also be available at each of the crawl locations.
“Supporting local small businesses brings people together,” Huber said. “It’s all about making memories and being happy together.”
