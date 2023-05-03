Cole Degges helped christen the latest restaurant venture of Audra and Adam Robinson over the weekend when Belly’s on the Brazos Waterfront Restaurant and Marina made its debut.
The couple, which also owns Asiel’s, Poly Pop and The Dirty South, bought the former Hooks on the Brazos space at 719 S. Ave. A in Freeport from Troy Brimage. A look at the menu shows it isn’t a traditional bar food and booze establishment.
Its signature Belly’s burger is a hand beef patty smothered in etouffee, jack cheese, lettuce spring mix and house-made creamy remoulade. Crawfish bread leads the list of appetizers; it’s crawfish tails tossed in a generously seasoned, cheesy cream sauce piled onto crusty French bread and toasted. Grinders, fish, shrimp and chicken baskets, seafood and chicken “unwinders” and stuffed potatoes round out the entrees.
A variety of specialty cocktails, wines and other adult beverages — with happy hour specials from 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays — complete the restaurant’s motto of “Dock. Dine. Unwind.”
Belly’s will be open four days this week — 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 11 am. to 8 p.m. Sunday. With social media comments praising its food and service, it’s sure to be a great riverside gathering spot.
NO BUENO
The best thing that could be said about Taco Bueno’s brief existence in Lake Jackson is the lines were never very long.
The popular North Texas chain appears to have shuttered its lone Brazoria County location, which opened a year ago in the place where Taco Cabana previously made a go of it. Hard to tell if it is the location or the regular complaints of service issues which dogged both restaurants — or that there’s so many other really good places to get tacos around here — that have kept the chains from succeeding.
We reached out to Taco Bueno for insight on the reason for shuttering the Lake Jackson franchise but didn’t hear back Tuesday.
We’ll keep an eye on any new prospects for the building and enjoy the never-ending suggestions of residents on what they want to see there.
TOWN CENTER UPDATE
As work continues on the anchor H-E-B store at the long-anticipated Manvel Town Center, the city and developer have shared some of the other businesses proposed or planning to move into the complex at Highways 6 and 288.
Many of the major names are still marked as proposed on the site map, all of which would be nice to have a little shorter drive for those of us in the southern part of Brazoria County. Some of those proposed tenants have started submitting plans for their stores, city officials said without identifying which ones.
Among the prospects the Weitzman Group is working to bring on board that don’t have a Brazosport presence are Burlington, Five Below, Michaels, Chipotle and Jersey Mike’s. Lowe’s, Burlington, Target, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta and Petco.
Medical services proposed or confirmed include Heartland Dental, Texas Children’s Pediatrics, Eye Trends and Prime Urgent Care.
While anxious to see more concrete being poured and be able to shop closer to home, keep in mind many of these stores aren’t sure things. There also are a lot of spaces still available that could make Manvel Town Center an even more enticing place to shop local.
BYE BYE BYE
A couple of familiar chains are in their death throes and will limit the number of places people can find housewares and home decor.
Dallas-based Tuesday Morning, which used to have a location in Clute until closing it during its last foray into bankruptcy court, is shuttering the rest of its stores, the company announced. It has some remaining stores in Southeast Texas — Katy, Galveston, Friendswood and Webster among them — for anyone wanting to capitalize on the liquidation sales.
Bed Bath and Beyond, which has been on life support for years, is pulling the plug as well. The Pearland location went away a few weeks ago amid an earlier announcement of store closures, and now the rest of the chain’s 360 stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby locations are following suit. Remaining stores nearby include Webster, Stafford and Houston.
Finally, Bin Drop has closed its Brazos Mall location after two years. No explanation for the decision was offered with the announcement.
