Audra and Adam Robinson thought the property at 719 S. Ave. A in Freeport would be a great spot for a restaurant. They couldn’t agree on a price for the property, though, and eventually, Troy Brimage would build a bait camp and the Hooks on the Brazos bar and grill on the spot.
“Before Troy opened the bait camp Hooks before any of that was there, we actually looked at that property and were seriously considering buying that property,” Audra Robinson said. “We weren’t able to get for the price we wanted to get it for, unfortunately. Then, Troy, I noticed there was a bait camp opened there, and we just thought, well, OK, that wasn’t meant to be.”
With Brimage putting himself out to pasture — literally; he built a ranch in Navasota — the Robinsons saw a fresh opportunity to grow their restaurant family.
“When Troy closed down suddenly, we called him the same day because we always felt it was a place that we could do something with it that would be something special,” Audra Robinson said.
Belly’s on the Brazos will be the new venture, joining Asiel’s in Clute, Poly Pop in downtown Lake Jackson and The Dirty South in downtown Angleton. The former Hooks will bring the same level of experience people expect from the Robinsons’ restaurants.
“We’re going to bring in some different food, we’re going bring in the same team of people running that have been running Asiel’s, The Dirty South and Poly Pop, and I think the community is happy with our three restaurants,” Audra Robinson said. “I believe we’re going to bring in some quality assurance.
The restaurant’s name has roots the couple believes fit what they do.
“I was looking for a name, and I came across an obscure word that is no longer used; it’s biblical, and the word is ‘bellycheer,’” she said. “It means a fully satisfied belly, which means a fully satisfied inner man. I latched onto it, and so we got together, Adam and I and our leadership team and our family and we decided to shorten it to Belly’s.”
Plans include the explanation on menus and signage “to let everyone know that’s where our heart is, that when people come in, they’re fully satisfied.”
It could be 30 days or more before people can belly up to the new restaurant as the liquor license and necessary permits are going through the process. We’ll keep you posted when it gets closer.
Further into the future is the new location for Poly Pop in downtown Lake Jackson. That project has been put on hold so the Robinsons can focus their resources on getting Belly’s on the Brazos running. The current Poly Pop location continues to operate in the meantime.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY
Thirty years ago this weekend, Reifel’s Feed and Ranch Supply opened its doors in Brazoria … and heard crickets.
As Kevin Reifel and family celebrate their anniversary this weekend, things are a lot different. The place is a buzz of activity every day, the product of hard work.
“I opened up March 4 of 1994, and the store was not doing good at all. I have put a lot of sweat and a lot of work into building this place,” Kevin Reifel told us for a story last July after being named favorite feed store in The Facts’ Readers Choice.
Aside from its regular customers, local dignitaries will be on hand for Reifel’s anniversary celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the store at 2822 FM 521 Brazoria. It also will feature “a whole bunch of” vendors, giveaways, free hot dogs and popcorn and a petting zoo, daughter Shanna Reifel-Ethridge said.
What people might not find there are chickens, she said.
“People are striving for chickens because the egg prices are going up, and we can’t keep them in stock as of now. We’re selling 600 to 700 a week,” Reifel-Ethridge said. “From city people to farm people to people who’ve ever had chicken, it’s just everybody.”
Last July, Kevin Reifel pointed to the wide array of products he carries people might not think they’d find in a feed store.
“Customers come into my store, and they just say, ‘Wow,’ because I’ve got a lot of different lines. I’ve got lawn and garden, I’ve got pet supplies, I’ve got insecticides, I’ve got herbicides, fertilizers, rental equipment, a mulch and dirt yard, a rock yard,” Reifel said. “So when they come in here, it’s not just a hardware store or just a feed store. We have a little bit of everything.”
The three decades in business have been a steady build, Reifel-Ethridge said, and it’s possible a new building is coming in the future to accommodate all its customers’ needs.
“We’re just constantly day by day growing bigger,” she said. “We’re just expanding and getting bigger, and hopefully, we’re be having a bigger building also.”
FIRST IN ANGLETON
If you missed our online-only story from a couple of weeks ago, Dee Cantu and the gang at Southern Souls Tattoo Studio are breaking new ground again by becoming the first tattoo studio given a permit in Angleton.
“A few weeks back, I just dropped in there to check it out and have a chat with him in the facility. Very professional, very clean from the health department, just gotten very high marks, probably some of the highest in the state,” Councilman Mark Gongora said during the discussion of Seven Souls’ special use permit request. “Then also, I liked how the artists had their own individual areas to work at. It was very sectioned off, and you can have your privacy in there if you need to. I was very impressed.”
Councilman John Wright noted the difference 10 years makes. A decade ago, the council chamber was packed with people opposed to the idea of a tattoo studio in the city. Based on how busy the Lake Jackson storefront is, it will now be a packed studio.
We visited Seven Souls in Lake Jackson for its anniversary celebration in late January and got a tour, and it blew away any stereotypes people might have about tattoo places. Each artist has their own space — and they really are artists. The sketches on the walls prove it. Those are some talented people.
Here’s a fun fact about tattooing: The device used by tattoo artists to ink a customer evolved from an invention by Thomas Edison. In the days before typewriters, carbon paper and Xerox, people wanted an easy way to duplicate documents, and Edison created the electric pen in 1875 to do the job.
The invention never caught on, but about 15 years later, tattoo artists Samuel F. O’Reilly used the electric pen to model a new tattoo inker that could pierce the skin to inject ink about 50 times per second. It revolutionized the tattoo industry.
ONLY IN OUR STATE
River Rendezview and Dido’s got a free pop of publicity last week when the Only in My State website featured the Brazoria riverboat and restaurant.
Written by Katie Lawrence, the piece highlights the unique eatery owned by Fred and Nancy Kanter, focusing on the ambiance of the San Bernard River, dinner cruises and fresh seafood.
“One of the best waterfront restaurants in Texas, Dido’s in Brazoria not only boasts incredible views but also has its very own paddleboat,” Lawrence writes. “Whether you opt for a dinner cruise aboard the boat or simply dine on the patio and watch it go by, this incredible eatery offers one of the most memorable meals you’ll ever enjoy.”
Read the whole item at www.onlyinyourstate.com/ texas/ waterfront- restaurant-tx.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.